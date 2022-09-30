BOYS SOCCER: Father Judge Earns Significant Victory, Roman Takes First, Lansdale Catholic and Conwell-Egan on A Winning Path

Read full article on original website
BOYS SOCCER: Shipley's McDaid Twins In Sync With Game Winning Goal in Tough Bout vs. Germantown Friends
PHILA.- It was another challenge faced, and another hurdle cleared. The Shipley School’s boys’ soccer team kept its perfect Friends School League record intact with a 2-0 victory over Germantown Friends School on Sept. 30, further separating itself from the pack in the regular season standings. Shipley (5-0,...
FOOTBALL: PCL Game of the Week - Neumann-Goretti vs. Bonner-Prendergast
Where: South Philadelphia Supersite (10th and Bigler Streets) Records: Bonner-Prendergast 4-1, 3-0; Neumann-Goretti 3-1, 3-0 Most Recent Performance: Bonner-Prendergast defeated visiting Archbishop Ryan, 35-7; Neumann-Goretti shut out host Cardinal O’Hara, 38-0. Importance: Barring an epic upset or two, the winner of this game will ultimately capture the PCL Blue...
FOOTBALL: Probable Record Highlights Roman Catholic's Dominant Win
PHILADELPHIA – There’s really no way to prove it because Philadelphia Catholic League football has been around for more than a century. However, in all due respect to the thousands of PCL players who have strapped on variously sized gridiron gear since 1920, it’s hard to believe that Friday night’s packed house at Ramp Playground had not witnessed a first-ever occurrence during Roman Catholic’s 41-7 Red Division win over Father Judge.
BOYS SOCCER: Inter-Ac Play is in Full-Force as League Play Begins for All on the Pitch
PHILADELPHIA – The Inter-Ac kicks off league play this week, and in a league with so much parity, a lot can change in one year. So let’s take a look at how each team positioned itself heading into this season:. Germantown Academy. As the defending champions, Germantown Academy...
