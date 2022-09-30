BOYS SOCCER: Father Judge Earns Significant Victory, Roman Takes First, Lansdale Catholic and Conwell-Egan on A Winning Path

PHILADELPHIA – There’s really no way to prove it because Philadelphia Catholic League football has been around for more than a century. However, in all due respect to the thousands of PCL players who have strapped on variously sized gridiron gear since 1920, it’s hard to believe that Friday night’s packed house at Ramp Playground had not witnessed a first-ever occurrence during Roman Catholic’s 41-7 Red Division win over Father Judge.

