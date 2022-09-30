ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green 'is facing internal discipline after the forward struck teammate Jordan Poole in heated physical altercation during practice'

Draymond Green is potentially facing internal discipline from the Golden State Warriors after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. According the report, Green was involved in a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole, which escalated to Green striking the guard. The Warriors...
Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'

LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
