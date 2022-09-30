Read full article on original website
swosuathletics.com
Soccer Senior Day Ends in A Draw
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – It was SWOSU soccer's senior day out at the Athletic Complex today as they took on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers. The game would end in a 0-0 tie. SWOSU came into the match sitting in second place in the conference with Ouachita lurking right behind them in third. The outcome of the game did not change either of those things.
yukonprogressnews.com
Living the American dream in Yukon
When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
kswo.com
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
KOCO
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
58-Year-Old Killed, Hit By Vehicle In Caddo County
A 58-year-old was killed after a vehicle hit them Saturday evening in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 38105 County Street 2650. The driver of the vehicle, Leah Kaulaity, 37, was travelling southbound on County Street 2650 when the...
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
KOCO
11-year-old killed after being ejected from car in crash near Canton Lake
Okla. — An 11-year-old was killed after she was ejected from a car crash near Canton Lake. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was the young girl and the 47-year-old driver in the car. KOCO 5 doesn’t know how the crash happened, but neither person was wearing their seat belt.
KOCO
Beckham County deputy gets dangerously ill after possible exposure to fentanyl during arrest
BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. — The Beckham County Sheriff's Office said it's taking action after a deputy became dangerously ill from a possible fentanyl exposure. "I have been doing this for 25 years now, and the dangers of fentanyl is beyond anything that I have ever been or dealt with in my career," Sheriff Derek Manning said.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County jailer charged with embezzlement
EL RENO – A detention officer was fired after an investigation found she had allegedly stolen $570 in cash from two inmates at the Canadian County Jail. Moore’s Katie Denise Wade, 32, was charged Sept. 27 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement of state property. Assistant District...
