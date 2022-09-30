ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Soccer Senior Day Ends in A Draw

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – It was SWOSU soccer's senior day out at the Athletic Complex today as they took on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers. The game would end in a 0-0 tie. SWOSU came into the match sitting in second place in the conference with Ouachita lurking right behind them in third. The outcome of the game did not change either of those things.
Living the American dream in Yukon

When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
Community in mourning after two teens killed in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A small Oklahoma community mourns the loss of two teenagers killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2011 Toyota Highlander crashed around 7:10 p.m. on County Road 1320/County Street 2585, about three and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.
Canadian County jailer charged with embezzlement

EL RENO – A detention officer was fired after an investigation found she had allegedly stolen $570 in cash from two inmates at the Canadian County Jail. Moore’s Katie Denise Wade, 32, was charged Sept. 27 in Canadian County District Court with embezzlement of state property. Assistant District...
