WEATHERFORD, Okla. – It was SWOSU soccer's senior day out at the Athletic Complex today as they took on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers. The game would end in a 0-0 tie. SWOSU came into the match sitting in second place in the conference with Ouachita lurking right behind them in third. The outcome of the game did not change either of those things.

