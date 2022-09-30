Mike McDaniel says Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa: 'We don't mess with that'

Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Why Matt Rhule, Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as starter despite QB's struggles
The Baker Mayfield experiment with the Panthers has not gone as planned through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers sit at 1-3 and are tied for last place in the NFC South with the Saints. Carolina's defense has played well at times, but its offense has been below average, scoring just 19.5 points per game.
Giants' Brian Daboll explains why Daniel Jones played WR in Wildcat sets despite injury
The Giants closed out a 20-12 win against the Bears in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season, but they had to do it without a healthy quarterback. New York lost Daniel Jones to an apparent ankle injury late in the third quarter. He was deemed questionable to return.
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
It's already Week 5, which means we're over a third of the way through the fantasy football regular season. While the sample size is still fairly small, we're getting a much better understanding of how certain players and teams will perform in various matchups, strengthening our overall rankings. Our Week 5 fantasy QB rankings are here to serve as a guide to making crucial start 'em, sit 'em decisions in the final week before the byes start.
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
Why Bailey Zappe's first NFL touchdown pass in Patriots vs. Packers game was controversial
Few had ever heard of Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe before Sunday. But when Brian Hoyer (who himself was filling in for the injured Mac Jones) left New England's game against Green Bay with a head injury, Zappe was called upon to lead the offense. He was impressive in his...
Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football
It doesn't get much worse than the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts being "questionable" for a Thursday Night game, but that's the situation Jonathan Taylor and his owners find themselves in ahead of the Colts' Week 5 showdown with the Broncos. Taylor seems more likely to be ruled out than actually playing, but if he has any chance of suiting up, you know Indianapolis will take it down to the last possible minute before making a decision. That means fantasy owners with Taylor and handcuffs Nyheim Hines/Phillip Lindsay need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates before locking in their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Steelers name Kenny Pickett starting QB: Why Pittsburgh benched Mitchell Trubisky after four games
They picked Kenny Pickett on a Thursday, now they're choosing him for Sundays. When the Steelers selected Pittsburgh passer Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was only a matter of time until Mike Tomlin and Co. would turn to the rookie in the fall. His time came on Sunday, in a loss to the Jets, when he replaced a struggling Mitch Trubisky.
How Ravens' fourth-quarter meltdown — from end zone interception to untimely tackle — doomed Baltimore in loss to Bills
For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens have suffered a loss following a second-half meltdown, this time falling 23-20 to the Bills in Baltimore. It appeared as if Lamar Jackson and Co. would run the Bills out of the stadium in the first half, rushing out to a 20-3 lead before entering halftime with a score of 20-10. But Buffalo outscored Baltimore 13-0 in the second half, capped with a last-second field goal to advance to 3-1 on the season.
Where is Odell Beckham Jr.? Latest news, rumors for NFL free agent's possible 2022 landing spots
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. enjoyed a resurgence of sorts in 2021, after the Rams signed him when the Browns waived him. Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with the Rams in eight games, but his real impact was in the playoffs, where he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with nine of those grabs and 117 yards coming in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Broncos RB depth chart: Will Melvin Gordon or Mike Boone lead backfield after Javonte Williams' injury?
The Broncos suffered a major blow to their already reeling offense in Week 4 when Javonte Williams went down with a knee injury. Williams suffered the injury early in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the game. He was seen on crutches afterward and reports indicated that Denver feared his injury was "serious."
How George Kittle is still making an impact for the 49ers, despite lack of targets, offensive production
Fantasy owners beware: George Kittle dropped another stinker. The 49ers tight end reeled in two catches for a paltry 24 yards on "Monday Night Football," further frustrating fans who hoped to see the long-haired pass-catcher get more involved in Kyle Shanahan's aerial attack. Those believing that Kittle's fortunes would change with the reascension of Jimmy Garoppolo have been sadly mistaken through 2.5 games.
Protester tackled by Bobby Wagner after running onto field at Rams-49ers 'Monday Night Football' game files police report
TMZ — citing a police spokesman — reports the protester went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the group that took credit for the stunt, told TMZ the report was in response to a "blatant assault" by two Rams players who helped security detain him.
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'
Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude with an NFC West battle between the Rams and 49ers on "Monday Night Football." San Francisco will look to get back on track after an ugly 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The 49ers' offense struggled against the Broncos, allowing four sacks and committing three turnovers. Ball security will be key for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. as they attempt to move down the field against an Aaron Donald-led defensive unit.
Dak Prescott injury update: Jerry Jones not ruling Cowboys QB out for Week 5 despite grip issues
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return to the field in NFL Week 5, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sending mixed messages about whether he'll be able to do so. Jones was asked about Prescott's thumb injury Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show. First, the Cowboys' owner acknowledged that Prescott was making progress in his recovery from a thumb injury.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups
There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos single-game tournaments
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a pivotal matchup between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have not lived up to their preseason expectations through the first four games but have a chance to right the ship on Thursday night. Despite the Colts' and Broncos' struggles -- and devastating injuries to RBs Javonte Williams and Jonathan Taylor -- this TNF contest has some interesting potential DFS picks, which should make putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup a fun challenge.
NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
