Oyster season underway with good forecast for area roasts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “You all go ahead and start.” Words that Trey McMillan is happy to be saying to his team of workers at their Green Pond work site. The Lowcountry oyster farmer had concerns when last week’s rough weather hit the state, but only minor impacts on his and others on the Lowcountry side of the industry.
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
Red Cross deploys Summerville man to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since Hurricane Ian swamped the southeast, nearly 1,500 Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to provide food, shelter, and comfort for people facing what Hurricane Ian left behind. Jeff Roediger, a Red Cross volunteer from Summerville, has been helping out in South Carolina and was...
Freight train strikes tow truck pushing it a mile long on tracks: CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — CCSO deputies reported a freight train struck a tow truck, pushing it about a mile down the tracks at Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street. Deputies and crews removed the driver from the truck. The driver was transported to a hospital suffering from critical injuries.
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
Charleston's "Mama" passes away at 101-years old
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Elizabeth "Mama" R. Armstrong passed away Friday, September 30th, at 101 years old. Elizabeth is a Charleston native, born on Christmas in 1920. During her lifetime, Mama enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Reception was held at the...
25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
Second phase of Camp Hall Commerce Park campus 4 construction begins in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Phase two of construction of the Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park is underway. The second phase involves the construction of a 1,123,360-sq-ft industrial facility on 110.6 acres of land. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on Phase I of this project, and...
2 WWII brides & friends celebrate 97th birthday together
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — This past September, two WWII brides celebrated their 97th birthday together. Piepsi Joyce, from Austria, and Kitty Snyder, from England, met American soldiers during WWII and moved to the United States. Joyce and Snyder connected years ago through an article written by The Post and...
Fundraiser helps community-focused Marine family fix damage to house after Ian
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry Marine Corps. veteran and his family are recovering after Ian, thanks to the love and support of their community. Dan and Nicole Ramsey have dedicated their lives and money to helping people feel healthy and happy through their two businesses- Charleston Occupation Therapy and Elite Performance Concepts.
Dorchester Road Library opens to public October 11th
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Library announced the grand opening of Dorchester Road Library after moving the date due to Hurricane Ian. The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 11th, at 9 a.m. The library is located at 6325 Dorchester Road.
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from The Beach Company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company has pledged $1 million to the Emanuel Nine Memorial, its foundation board says. The donation comes from the company and its owners, the Darby and Way families. “With the racial divide and violence in our country, the memorial offers a place for...
Burke High & Simmons-Pickney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pickney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
