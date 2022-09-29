Read full article on original website
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 5
1. Rosemount (5-0) Defeated No. 5 Lakeville South 10-7 Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 5:45 left in the third quarter to tie the game at seven. Both defenses held until Rosemount kicker Maxwell Ritter hit a 35-yard field goal with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. ...
Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15. Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18. Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0. Nevis 64, Laporte 0. New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6. New York Mills 20, Bagley...
