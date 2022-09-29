ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year

DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills

The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate

The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries

The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens

The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL

