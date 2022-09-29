Read full article on original website
A Massive Fight Broke Out in the Ladies Room During The Cowboys Win on Sunday
So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:. "Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?
Everything the Washington Commanders said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
What did Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, others say? All of the quotes from the Washington Commanders locker room
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Cooper Rush a surprise, but Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys franchise: Jerry Jones
How long will Rush’s run last? It could be a while as Prescott has yet to throw a football with his thumb injury. [Opinion]
Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Set to Start over Mitch Trubisky vs. Bills
The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will start the 24-year-old at quarterback for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, with Pickett passing Mitch Trubisky on the team's official depth chart. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the change on Monday. The news comes as no...
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries
The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
