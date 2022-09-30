ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works

By Jea Yu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago
  • Humana collects 90% of its revenues from federal and state government health programs
  • Humana’s generates big profits serving the riskiest and poorest populations (Seniors and Medicaid)
  • The Company raised its full-year 2022 guidance and full-year 2025 guidance indicating a 14% CAG

Health insurance and wellness provider Humana (NYSE: HUM) stock has been outperforming the benchmark indexes trading up 4.6% for the year versus (-31%) for the Nasdaq (NYSEARCA: QQQ) and (-16%) for S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY). Healthcare is considered a recession proof business that continues to rise in costs at a 5.8% annual rate accounting for nearly 20% of the U.S. GDP. Humana is an integrated managed care insurer and healthcare provider like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), Cigna (NYSE: CI), and Aetna (NYSE: CVS). It benefits from the secular trend of a growing elderly population opting to join Medicare Advantage HMO plans. For senior patients, this makes solid economic sense. Patients on traditional Medicare coverage have the responsibility of paying the remaining 20% of a medical bill after Medicare has paid its 80% portion according to their fee schedule. This can be nerve wracking and expensive especially on a fixed income. However, a Medicare Advantage plan covers literally everything leaving the patient only responsible for a co-pay amount ranging from $10 to $40. Humana collects over 90% of its revenues from Medicare and Medicaid programs. Ironically, these are the two riskiest populations for coverage under a fee-for-service model. However, Humana is proving it to be very lucrative under its value-based vertically integrated managed care model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPZpL_0iGJ7WGg00
MarketBeat.com - MarketBeat

The Evolution of HMOs

There used to be a time when health insurance companies were just payors and doctors were the medical providers. They were two separate parties. Doctors would treat patients and bill the health insurance companies for their services. Insurance companies would find creative ways to deny claim payments (referrals, authorizations, statute of limitations for claims, etc.) in an attempt to maintain profitability. It used to be a cat and mouse  game. In a nutshell, doctors would overcharge, and insurers would underpay under a fee-for-service model. You were either a provider or a payor. Managed care also known as health maintenance organizations (HMOs) disrupted the reimbursement model by introducing capitation payments. These were fixed monthly payments regardless of visits paid to the doctors based on the number of patients signed up to them as their primary care physician in the network. Doctors would receive their monthly capitation payment and collect a co-pay per visit. This helped HMOs turn wildly profitable while doctors often got a pay cut. Doctor’s offices would be swamped with appointments causing much longer wait times for patients to schedule or meet with their doctors.

Vertically Integrated Healthcare

Eventually, the insurers also became providers by building (or acquiring) their own medical care centers stocked with in-house doctors and specialists. Doctors worked on a salary and the HMOs became vertically integrated providing all the healthcare and collecting all the premiums and payments. The best example of this would be Kaiser Permanente. It’s integrated healthcare system provides a complete eco-system for its members inside each facility containing labs, radiology, primary care doctors and specialists. Humana has also evolved into a vertically integrated healthcare and wellness company as it grows its primary care clinics under the CenterWell and Conviva Care Solutions brands. One important distinction is that Kaiser Permanente doesn’t own hospitals, nor does Humana. It sold off its hospitals in 1993 to HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA). Apparently, hospitals don’t work well in a vertically integrated healthcare model, just clinics, urgent care facilities, and medical centers.

Earnings Continue to Grow

On Jan. 27, 2022, Humana reported its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report for quarter ended June 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $8.67 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $7.68, a $0.99 beat. Revenues grew 14.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $23.66 billion beating analyst estimates for $23.44 billion. Humana CEO Bruce Broussard commented, “We are pleased with our significant progress in growing the business, including our primary care clinics and our organic expansion of Medicaid membership, combined with the initial rollout of our value-based home care. In addition, our strong 2022 EPS growth of 20 percent, and the investments our one billion-dollar value initiative allowed us to make in our 2023 Medicare Advantage product offerings demonstrate our commitment to balancing our long-term membership and earnings growth targets.”

14% CAG Rate to 2025

On Sept. 15, 2022, Humana raised its full-year fiscal 2022 EPS to $25.00 from $24.75 versus $21.85 consensus analyst estimates. It also provided a mid-term adjusted EPS target of $37.00 for fiscal full-year 2025, representing a 14% compounded annual growth rate (CAG).

A Simpler Structure Focuses on Seniors

Starting in 2023, Humana will structure itself into two units under the Insurance Services and CenterWell. Insurance Services will house the Retail and Group, and Specialty segment handling claims processing. CenterWell will house the Healthcare Services segment. CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the nation’s largest primary care provider focused on seniors comprised of 222 clinics serving 180,000 Medicare Advantage patients. It plans to open 250 clinics by the end of 2022 and an additional 30 to 50 clinics with nearly half by acquisition annually through 2025. It expects to earn $100 to $200 million in EBITDA operating 400 to 450 centers either wholly owned or through JV by 2025. Humana expects its primary care business to contribute $1 billion in EBITDA by 2032.

Attractive Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames enables a precision view of the price playing field for HUM. The weekly rifle chart peaked around the $514.71 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly rifle chart pup breakout is stalling as the 5-period moving average (MA) support starts to slope down at $487.26 tightening the channel with its 15-period MA at $481.54. The weekly 50-period MA support is rising at $449.72. The weekly stochastic is forming a mini inverse pup as it falls through the 80-band. The weekly market structure low (MSL) on the breakout through the $444.57 level. The weekly upper Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $530.19 and lower BBs rising near the $414.02 fib level. The daily rifle chart uptrend is losing steam with a falling 5-period MA at $495.08 and overlapping daily 15-period MA at $486.41 and daily 50-period MA at $4878.72. The daily 200-period MA sits at $450.07. The daily stochastic has fallen through the 80-band setting up a potential oscillation down and MA breakdown. The daily lower BBs sit at $459.41. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $475.84 fib, $449.82 fib/weekly 50-period MA, $444.57 weekly MSL trigger, $422.89 fib, $384.14 fib, and the $355.88 fib level.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023

One look at FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) chart shows that it has been a rough year. With the shipping and logistics leader’s stock down more than 40% since January 1st, investors are left to wonder if things will get better. Yes and no. In the near term, FedEx...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Services#Healthcare System#Hca#Health Care#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medicaid#Cag Health#Humana Lrb#Unitedhealth Group#Cigna Lrb#Aetna#Medicare Advantage Hmo
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Add to Your Must-Buy List in Q4

After a disappointing third-quarter performance, investors should brace themselves for an enhanced market uncertainty in the fourth quarter amid the Fed's persistent rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation and growing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks You Will Want to Own Long Term

The interest rate hikes by central banks around the globe might slow down the global economy. However, staying invested in resilient and dividend-yielding stocks could help garner significant returns in...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Alternatives to Annuities

You may be attracted to the idea of receiving a lifelong income after retirement. Unfortunately, pensions are disappearing. Only 31 percent of Americans currently retire with defined benefit pension plans. While 84% of people receive Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) benefits, it was never intended to be their sole source of income after retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases

ADM has a secret weapon for attracting investors: A long history of dividend increases. Fundamentally, the stock remains sound, with a three-year earnings growth rate of 31%. Wall Street expects earnings of $6.83 per share, up 32% from 2021. Amid the volatility in commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy