MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Healthline
Rich in Omega-3s, Walnuts Linked to Better Health, Reduced Heart Disease Risk
New research suggests that people who consume walnuts have healthier eating habits compared to people who don’t eat walnuts or consume other types of nuts. Results indicate that people who eat walnuts in early adulthood may have healthier body composition and reduced cardiovascular risk factors as they age. Walnuts...
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?
You are reading: Apple cider vinegar gummies diabetes | Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?. For diabetic patients, consuming the right kind of supplements through diet is essential to keep blood sugar levels in check. Individuals often experiment with home remedies without necessarily knowing the feasibility of each, while skipping over viable options in the process.
Vitamin B12: Sources, benefits & deficiency
Vitamin B12 is one of eight B vitamins needed for a range of important physiological functions. It’s found naturally in animal products and fortified foods, or can be taken via supplement form or administered via injection. “Vitamin B12 is crucial to the human body, which needs it to produce...
cohaitungchi.com
What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease
Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
What's the science behind taking magnesium for headaches?
Headaches and migraines can be debilitating. So can taking magnesium for headaches relieve some of the discomfort?
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
cohaitungchi.com
Beetroot – Good or Bad for Diabetes
Beetroot is enriched with several nutrients making it beneficial for health. Research shows it is suitable for people who have diabetes with its known benefit for improving cardiovascular health and enhancing blood circulation. It is a superfood rich in antioxidants, loaded with potassium & folate, fibre, iron, and vitamin C. As a fibre-rich vegetable, it is known to lower blood sugar and blood pressure, beneficial for diabetic individuals.
studyfinds.org
People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide
LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
scitechdaily.com
Green Tea Found To Improve Gut Health and Lower Blood Sugar
A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
Can Collagen Help Lower Blood Pressure?
Many people don't realize they have hypertension, and the condition can cause damage to your body for years before it is discovered.
Healthline
Is High Cholesterol a Life Threatening Condition?
High cholesterol, specifically high LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. As a result, high cholesterol can play a key role in life threatening conditions like heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol levels, however, can often be lowered through a combination of diet, exercise, and,...
Your Cholesterol Levels Mean More Than You Think
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 71 million people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. However, many people are unaware of exactly what cholesterol is and the effects of high cholesterol levels on the body. Cholesterol is one of the so-called dietary fats and a vital body substance. Healthline states that it serves as a building block in the formation of sex hormones, bile acid, and human tissues. It also plays a vital role in forming vitamin D and substances that aid digestion, per MedlinePlus.
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
Medical News Today
Which nutrients support the hypothalamus and pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus is a small area of the brain, located just above the brainstem. Its main function is to release several hormones to the pituitary gland, which stores and releases them into the bloodstream as necessary. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland link the nervous system to the endocrine system. Certain...
