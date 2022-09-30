ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
macaronikid.com

5 & Under Guide: Fun for Babies, Toddlers, & Preschoolers in the DTC

Sometimes the weather just isn't cooperative for a day at the park. If you're looking for things to do with babies, toddlers, and preschoolers in the Denver Tech Center, you've come to the right spot! We've rounded up local venues that offer storytimes, classes, drop-in play sessions, crafts, performances, and other exciting opportunities for family-friendly fun.
Lafayette, CO
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Weekend Events (October 7-9) for Families near the DTC

Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? We've got you covered! While there are tons of family-fun events and activities happening right here in Englewood, Greenwood Village, and Centennial, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions* (including local fun and events worth the drive) to help make your weekend plans a bit easier.
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
Inna Dinkins

4 free events in Denver this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
5280.com

Miranda Cullen's Littleton Home Is Filled With "Wow" Moments

I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
