Survey reveals the 15 most annoying things you can do on an airplaneBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Health may examine deceased children for child abuseDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Coffee a treat for Denver homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
I hiked to an abandoned Colorado mine that once held dreams of gold. Today, it's a ghost town said to be worth millions of dollars.
Insider's reporter explored the abandoned Boston Mine in Colorado. It's now protected land but is said to have up to $50 million worth of gold hidden.
Westword
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
macaronikid.com
5 & Under Guide: Fun for Babies, Toddlers, & Preschoolers in the DTC
Sometimes the weather just isn't cooperative for a day at the park. If you're looking for things to do with babies, toddlers, and preschoolers in the Denver Tech Center, you've come to the right spot! We've rounded up local venues that offer storytimes, classes, drop-in play sessions, crafts, performances, and other exciting opportunities for family-friendly fun.
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Weekend Events (October 7-9) for Families near the DTC
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? We've got you covered! While there are tons of family-fun events and activities happening right here in Englewood, Greenwood Village, and Centennial, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions* (including local fun and events worth the drive) to help make your weekend plans a bit easier.
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
CBS News
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
4 free events in Denver this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
5280.com
Miranda Cullen’s Littleton Home Is Filled With “Wow” Moments
I am not color- or pattern-averse, as you can probably tell,” laughs Denver interior designer Miranda Cullen, describing the ultra-eclectic decor inside her newly constructed Littleton home. “If a piece speaks to me, I find a way to incorporate it. I love to say that nothing in here goes, but everything complements.”
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
Deadly Lakewood intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after a deadly hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 obtained a new video showing the moments before the incident.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
A Custody Evaluator Who Disbelieves 90% of Abuse Allegations Recommended a Teen Stay Under Her Abusive Father’s Control
In Colorado family courts, parents can request an expert evaluation of their case, which sometimes includes allegations of abuse. Mark Kilmer is routinely appointed to evaluate families despite his own history of domestic violence.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
Photos: Snow falls in high country, 70s in metro
From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.
