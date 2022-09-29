Read full article on original website
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge
HOUSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however.
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez benched by Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Harold Ramirez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez will rest on the road after Ji-Man Choi was chosen as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 327 batted balls this season, Ramirez has accounted for a 4.6% barrel rate...
Rays Get to Valdez; Astros Clinch Top Seed in American League
Although Framber Valdez was tagged with six earned runs, the Houston Astros clinched the top seed in the American League.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
Two of the top teams in the AL battle it out in Houston! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Astros prediction and pick. The Tampa Bay Rays head into Houston third in the AL Wild Card race. They are (85-71) on the year and are a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa dropped their final two games in Cleveland to drop down in the Wild Card standings and have a tough final six games. However, it would take a miracle for the Baltimore Orioles to take the postseason from them as they are still five games behind.
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran not in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran is being replaced in center field by Rob Refsnyder versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 223 plate appearances this season, Duran has a .221 batting average with a .645 OPS,...
Yardbarker
Orioles shut down Aaron Judge, Yankees
Jordan Lyles pitched seven-plus stellar innings and the visiting Baltimore Orioles stayed mathematically alive in the American League wild-card race for the moment with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Lyles (12-11) kept Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run and breaking the AL...
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays beat Astros, clinch playoff spot
October 1, 2022 - Friday night’s win over the Houston Astros guarantees the Tampa Bay Rays will make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Rays won the previous two American League East Division titles but will settle for a wild card berth this season, the second in four years. The news could not have come at a better time for Tampa Bay fans, as the region is still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The team conducts Spring Training about 80 miles south of St. Petersburg, in Port Charlotte, which received the brunt of the Category 4 storm’s impact. Tampa Bay (86-71) beat the Astros (102-55) 7-3 Friday night. Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage through the postseason.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays play the Red Sox after Hernandez's 4-hit game
Boston Red Sox (75-83, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (89-69, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 201 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -190, Red...
Yardbarker
McClanahan Better, But Rays Lose 2-1 to Astros, Slip Further Behind in Wild-Card Race
HOUSTON, Texas — With a playoff spot already secured and a quick trip back to Cleveland looking more and more likely to start the postseason, the Tampa Bay Rays are in playoff prep mode. So the fact that they lost 2-1 to the Houston Astros on Saturday night doesn't really mean a whole lot.
Despite pains, Rays made gains in reaching postseason
HOUSTON — The Rays were feeling pretty good about clinching a playoff spot in spite of all the players who have been hurt, with 30 serving 41 stints on the injured list during the season. “At some point, we’ve got to figure out how to not have injuries,” baseball...
FOX Sports
Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2
Tampa Bay Rays (86-71, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (102-55, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-7, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 192 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (10-9, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -161, Rays +136; over/under is 6...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna riding pine for Orioles Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan McKenna as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. McKenna will take the day off while Anthony Santander rejoins the lineup in right field and bats third against the Yankees. McKenna has made 166 plate appearances this season, and has...
