Two of the top teams in the AL battle it out in Houston! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Astros prediction and pick. The Tampa Bay Rays head into Houston third in the AL Wild Card race. They are (85-71) on the year and are a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa dropped their final two games in Cleveland to drop down in the Wild Card standings and have a tough final six games. However, it would take a miracle for the Baltimore Orioles to take the postseason from them as they are still five games behind.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO