Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury
The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
Plagued by poor finishes, Texans are NFL's only winless team
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have had chances to win every game they’ve played, but they’ve yet to put together a complete performance. It adds up to them being the NFL’s only winless team. Houston (0-3-1) started fast in each of its first three games but couldn’t finish. Then, on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans trailed by 20 at halftime before scoring 17 straight points to get within a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense couldn’t get a stop after that with the Chargers adding a touchdown to seal the 34-24 victory.
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos
Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
Dallas QB Makes History Amongst Legends
The quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has accomplished something that no other quarterback in the history of the franchise has ever managed to achieve. His remarkable feat was to go undefeated in his first four games as a starter. Perhaps even more remarkable is that the Cowboys player is backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach
Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
Colin Cowherd Roasts Broncos Coaching After An Ugly Loss
The expectation differs from reality for the Denver Broncos four weeks into the 2022 NFL season. They were regarded as one of the top offensive teams in the league during the offseason, especially after the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson. He was regarded as the final piece of an offense...
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position
The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Like it or Not, It’s Time to Give the Front Office Credit
All of a sudden the Cowboys have won three straight games and sit at 3-1 after a nightmare start week one against Tampa Bay that had fans melting down. A lot has gone right for the Cowboys over the past three weeks and it is no accident, the roster that Jerry, Stephen, and Will McClay have put together is deep, complete, and proving fans wrong.
Broncos go 'backwards' in loss to Raiders
A costly Melvin Gordon III fumble was returned for a 68-yard touchdown making the snowball roll in the second quarter. The Broncos failed to recapture the lead for the rest of the game. Penalties crushed their momentum. The Broncos had seven penalties for 50 yards. These mistakes have come to...
