Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
The Associated Press

Plagued by poor finishes, Texans are NFL's only winless team

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have had chances to win every game they’ve played, but they’ve yet to put together a complete performance. It adds up to them being the NFL’s only winless team. Houston (0-3-1) started fast in each of its first three games but couldn’t finish. Then, on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Texans trailed by 20 at halftime before scoring 17 straight points to get within a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense couldn’t get a stop after that with the Chargers adding a touchdown to seal the 34-24 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
DETROIT, MI
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Everything Derek Carr said After the Raiders Beat the Broncos

Q: Can you talk about your ability to run and keep drives alive today?. Carr: "It was something that we used to emphasize. [Jon] Gru [Gruden] would always tell me to run for two a game. Just challenging me, two first downs a game is what he would say. Now, with the way that we're playing, if they want to double everybody, I take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go, just to make it hard for people. It's definitely something I'm conscious about. It's definitely something I'm trying to do and get as many yards as I can to put that pressure on the defenses because I think ultimately, it'll help Davante [Adams]. I think it'll help Darren [Waller]. It’ll help Hunter [Renfrow] when he's back. It will help our skill guys to get some normal coverages, but until then, if people want to keep doing it, then I have to be able to try and do that the best that I can."
DENVER, CO
Dallas QB Makes History Amongst Legends

The quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has accomplished something that no other quarterback in the history of the franchise has ever managed to achieve. His remarkable feat was to go undefeated in his first four games as a starter. Perhaps even more remarkable is that the Cowboys player is backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
DALLAS, TX
McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach

Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered. Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Colin Cowherd Roasts Broncos Coaching After An Ugly Loss

The expectation differs from reality for the Denver Broncos four weeks into the 2022 NFL season. They were regarded as one of the top offensive teams in the league during the offseason, especially after the arrival of quarterback Russell Wilson. He was regarded as the final piece of an offense...
DENVER, CO
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Like it or Not, It’s Time to Give the Front Office Credit

All of a sudden the Cowboys have won three straight games and sit at 3-1 after a nightmare start week one against Tampa Bay that had fans melting down. A lot has gone right for the Cowboys over the past three weeks and it is no accident, the roster that Jerry, Stephen, and Will McClay have put together is deep, complete, and proving fans wrong.
Broncos go 'backwards' in loss to Raiders

A costly Melvin Gordon III fumble was returned for a 68-yard touchdown making the snowball roll in the second quarter. The Broncos failed to recapture the lead for the rest of the game. Penalties crushed their momentum. The Broncos had seven penalties for 50 yards. These mistakes have come to...
DENVER, CO

