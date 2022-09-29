ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Wahoo Preview, Game 5: Virginia at Duke

UVA (2-2, 0-1 ACC) has beaten the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0) seven-straight times, including a 48-0 blanking in Charlottesville in 2021. Both teams have a first-year head coach, as Virginia hired Tony Elliott and Duke hired Mike Elko. The Devils are coming off of their first loss of the season,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
No. 7 Cavaliers blank fifth-ranked Louisville, 2-0

The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team picked up a 2-0 victory against No. 5 Louisville on Friday at Turf Field. Freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler scored two goals in the first period, which would prove to be all the offense the Cavaliers needed. Freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn (3-0) picked up her...
LOUISVILLE, KY

