KFDA
City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be gathering at the Commission Chambers of City Hall to discuss multiple agenda items, one of them being the Trails of Buffalo Hill. The meeting will be today at 4:30 p.m., discussing the property know as Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill...
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls to undefeated Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs suffer a defeat against the undefeated Canyon Eagles. The Mustangs had two early fumbles that led to Canyon touchdowns. Andrews trailed 22-28 at halftime, but only scored once in the second half. Canyon went on to win 44-30. Andrews now falls to 4-2 ahead of their district opener […]
KFDA
Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazztober kicks off tomorrow in downtown Amarillo for the month of October. Every Tuesday this month, a free jazz concert will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home, located at 1000 S. Polk St. The concert is welcome to the public, but people are...
canyonnews.com
ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon
Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
KFDA
Firehouse Sub raising money tomorrow for Hurrican Ian victims
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Sub restaurants are raising money tomorrow to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Amarillo restaurants located at 1901 S. Georgia St. and 3450 S. Soncy Rd. will collect funds on Tuesday to benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The fund aims to deliver food and...
KFDA
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
theprairienews.com
Behind the major with Antonella Periotti Omisolo: Finding your place in the world
Antonella Periotti Omisolo is a sophomore accounting major here at West Texas A&M University. Omisolo is from Argentina and is on the women’s golf team. She works at the ticket office, as well as a student technology specialist at the Hastings Electronic Learning Center. Omisolo is very active on the campus of WT.
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 2022 Ram 2500 found
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has found the stolen vehicle. The 2022 Ram 2500 has been located and recovered.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department fundraising for Panhandle and national organizations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department raised more than $55,000 this year during the Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they are already working on their next fundraiser. The Amarillo Firefighters have started selling their Breast Cancer awareness pink shirts. The proceeds made...
Amarillo Fire releases details on recent written exam
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released the details from its most recent written exam session that occurred earlier this month at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. According to a news release from the department, 91 participants took the test on Oct. 1, with 53 of the members passing the test. […]
KFDA
NNSA announces extension for CNS for up to 5 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced today an extension for CNS for up to five years. The announcement said he extension period is up to five years for the Y-12 National Security Complex and up to three years for the Pantex Plant.
everythinglubbock.com
Smriti Shring joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Smriti Shringi as an assistant professor of microbiology. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Shringi brings more than 15 years of academic and industry...
KFDA
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
KFDA
The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for the Angel Tree program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of year again for the Salvation Army to start taking applications for it’s Angel Tree Program. Families can apply at the Salvation Army Chapel on 2101 S. Van Buren Street. Only children 12 and under can be signed up for a...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
