ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be gathering at the Commission Chambers of City Hall to discuss multiple agenda items, one of them being the Trails of Buffalo Hill. The meeting will be today at 4:30 p.m., discussing the property know as Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill...
ABC Big 2 News

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls to undefeated Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs suffer a defeat against the undefeated Canyon Eagles. The Mustangs had two early fumbles that led to Canyon touchdowns. Andrews trailed 22-28 at halftime, but only scored once in the second half. Canyon went on to win 44-30. Andrews now falls to 4-2 ahead of their district opener […]
ANDREWS, TX
KFDA

Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazztober kicks off tomorrow in downtown Amarillo for the month of October. Every Tuesday this month, a free jazz concert will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home, located at 1000 S. Polk St. The concert is welcome to the public, but people are...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon

Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
KFDA

Firehouse Sub raising money tomorrow for Hurrican Ian victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Sub restaurants are raising money tomorrow to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Amarillo restaurants located at 1901 S. Georgia St. and 3450 S. Soncy Rd. will collect funds on Tuesday to benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The fund aims to deliver food and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday. The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor. It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed. The following...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Football Games#Cubs#Football Players
KBAT 99.9

Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department fundraising for Panhandle and national organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department raised more than $55,000 this year during the Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they are already working on their next fundraiser. The Amarillo Firefighters have started selling their Breast Cancer awareness pink shirts. The proceeds made...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

NNSA announces extension for CNS for up to 5 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced today an extension for CNS for up to five years. The announcement said he extension period is up to five years for the Y-12 National Security Complex and up to three years for the Pantex Plant.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy