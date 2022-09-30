ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Guitar World Magazine

John Mayer once bumped into a fan at a music store, and ended up buying her the guitar of her dreams

The star-struck fan went to Rudy's Music Shop in New York back in 2013, and left having had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the guitar icon. It’s an unfortunate fact that many people will navigate their way through life without receiving the opportunity to meet their six-string heroes. For most people, merely attending gigs and concerts is the closest they’ll get to some of the biggest names in the guitar world.
Loudwire

Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time

When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
guitar.com

“Women are putting out some badass guitars”: Nita Strauss talks signatures, solo albums and career-shaking shifts

Nita couldn’t believe the weather in Louisiana. It was mid-summer and the guitarist was spending time in her boyfriend’s home state. The days were punishingly hot and the air heavy – the kind of weather that leads to biblical downpours and earth-shaking thunder. The storms, in her mind, felt like armageddon. They also gave her an idea: why not translate one of nature’s wildest and scariest marvels into music?
PopCrush

This Singer Writes Original Songs for People Who Are Dying: ‘Comfort in Such a Hard Time’

Knowing the end of life is near can be a heartbreaking, challenging time. One woman is trying to comfort those who are dying by penning them an original song. Songwriter Emily Cavanagh, like many, was devastated by all the death and isolation at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to help, she began calling hospitals to ask if any patients who were dying wanted to have a personal song written for them.
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
theatrely.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s BAD CINDERELLA Coming to Broadway

Get out your “Buns N’ Roses”! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella is coming to Broadway, arriving at the Imperial Theatre early next year. Previews will begin February 17 with an opening night set for March 23. Newcomer Linedy Genao will star in the title role with...
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Rolling Stone

Rocking Out From the Couch: I Learned How to Play Guitar With Rocksmith+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to learn an instrument from scratch can be intimidating and painfully exhausting, especially if you’re worried about finding the right tutor and practicing daily. Whether it’s piano, guitar or violin, you might spend weeks just learning the first few notes, keys or cords, without ever being able to play an actual song.
