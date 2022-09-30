A Sully County man has been sentenced (Sept. 30, 2022) to the South Dakota State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty in cases involving rape and attempted rape charges. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Kenden Ronald Rivenes pleaded guilty earlier this year (June 7, 2022) to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on October 9, 2021. After two years of court hearings and speaking with the victims, a plea agreement was reached. After his guilty pleas Rivenes had faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.

SULLY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO