Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Governors 2nd At State Golf; Best Finish Since 1999
MITCHELL – The thrilling season for the sophomores of Pierre Governor Boys Golf concluded Tuesday with an excellent performance. Pierre shot 19-over 595 to finish as the runner-up in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Harrisburg won its first boys golf team title with an 11-over 587.
drgnews.com
Governor Girls Top Mitchell In OT In Playoff Opener
PIERRE – For the second time this season, Pierre Governor Girls Soccer played a thriller with the Mitchell Kernels. And for the second time, Pierre prevailed. Jasmine Jost scored in the 88th minute Tuesday to give the Governors a 3-2 overtime win over Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex in the first round of the SDHSAA Girls Class A Soccer Playoffs.
drgnews.com
Pierre In Front After 1st Day Of State Tennis
RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis has never won a team state championship. They haven’t won the 2022 title, either, but they achieved the best possible start toward it on Monday. Pierre won all nine of its quarterfinal matches on the first day of the SDHSAA Girls...
drgnews.com
Pierre 2nd After 18 Holes Of Boys State AA Golf
MITCHELL – Pierre’s exciting sophomore golfers are in contention at state golf, but have ground to make up. Pierre Governor Boys Golf shot six-over-par 294 Monday and stands in second place after the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA State Golf Tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pierre Wins First Girls Tennis State Championship
RAPID CITY – Champions!. In a first for the program, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis captured the SDHSAA Girls Class A Tennis State Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Sioux Park. Pierre scored 506.5 points, 109.5 ahead of St. Thomas More. After all six singles players and all three doubles teams...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre, McLaughlin among recipients of South Dakota DANR environmental project funds
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness...
drgnews.com
Ticket sales now open for annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner
Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held Nov. 5, 2022, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event. Each year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who...
drgnews.com
State, local advocates holding informational event for Hughes, Stanley, Sully County veterans tonight
The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a “Coffee and Conversation” hour in Pierre this evening (Oct. 3, 2022). The “What’s Brewing” program will be held at 7pm CT at the American Legion Post 8 cabin (520 S. Pierre Street). SDDVA Secretary Greg...
RELATED PEOPLE
drgnews.com
Preferred deadline for legislative page applications is Friday; Final deadline is Oct. 21
Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) is the preferred deadline for South Dakota high school students to submit applications to the Legislative Research Council to serve as pages for the 2023 Legislative Session. The final deadline is Oct. 21. Pages are appointed to serve in the House of Representatives or the Senate...
drgnews.com
Passenger numbers climb from August to September at Pierre Regional Airport
1365 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (Sept. 2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says it’s been a good year for commercial air traffic. Not only is it a busy time of year at the Pierre Airport, Huizenga says it’s an affordable time. Denver Air...
drgnews.com
Temporary lane closure switch today and tomorrow for eastbound traffic across Missouri River Bridge from Fort Pierre to Pierre
The South Dakota Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre will experience a temporary lane switch, starting today (Oct. 3, 2022). Eastbound traffic will be shifted from the outside lane to the inside lane. The closure will be in...
drgnews.com
Burned breakfast causes brief evacuation for some staying at Days Inn in Pierre this morning
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Days Inn around 6am today (Oct. 5, 2022), but Chief Ian Paul says no one was injured and there was no damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days
The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission to discuss highway and bridge improvement plan, ambulance service during meeting this evening
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT (Sept. 13, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Transportation Plan. Emergency Medical Services Agreement. The meeting is open to the public.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre City Council to discuss planned development district, water service request at tonight’s meeting
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. a public hearing on Ord 1063 Zoning Modification for T and A Single-Family Homes Planned Development District. 2nd (Final) Reading Ord 1063...
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission addressing transportation plan, enhancement district agreement during meeting this evening
The Hughes County Commission meets today (Oct. 3, 2022) at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 5:30pm public hearing on the county’s five year transportation plan. opioid settlement memorandum of agreement. Enhancement district joint cooperative agreement. This meeting is available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drgnews.com
Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night
A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
drgnews.com
Sully County man sentenced in cases involving multiple rape charges
A Sully County man has been sentenced (Sept. 30, 2022) to the South Dakota State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty in cases involving rape and attempted rape charges. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Kenden Ronald Rivenes pleaded guilty earlier this year (June 7, 2022) to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on October 9, 2021. After two years of court hearings and speaking with the victims, a plea agreement was reached. After his guilty pleas Rivenes had faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
drgnews.com
Pierre man charged after police called to argument at apartment building
A 22 year old man from Pierre faces drug and other charges after an incident around 8 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in an apartment building in the 1000 block of North Garfield Avenue. Jack McClelland is charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession of...
Comments / 0