Governors 2nd At State Golf; Best Finish Since 1999

MITCHELL – The thrilling season for the sophomores of Pierre Governor Boys Golf concluded Tuesday with an excellent performance. Pierre shot 19-over 595 to finish as the runner-up in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Harrisburg won its first boys golf team title with an 11-over 587.
Governor Girls Top Mitchell In OT In Playoff Opener

PIERRE – For the second time this season, Pierre Governor Girls Soccer played a thriller with the Mitchell Kernels. And for the second time, Pierre prevailed. Jasmine Jost scored in the 88th minute Tuesday to give the Governors a 3-2 overtime win over Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex in the first round of the SDHSAA Girls Class A Soccer Playoffs.
Pierre In Front After 1st Day Of State Tennis

RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis has never won a team state championship. They haven’t won the 2022 title, either, but they achieved the best possible start toward it on Monday. Pierre won all nine of its quarterfinal matches on the first day of the SDHSAA Girls...
Pierre 2nd After 18 Holes Of Boys State AA Golf

MITCHELL – Pierre’s exciting sophomore golfers are in contention at state golf, but have ground to make up. Pierre Governor Boys Golf shot six-over-par 294 Monday and stands in second place after the first round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA State Golf Tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course.
Pierre Wins First Girls Tennis State Championship

RAPID CITY – Champions!. In a first for the program, Pierre Governor Girls Tennis captured the SDHSAA Girls Class A Tennis State Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Sioux Park. Pierre scored 506.5 points, 109.5 ahead of St. Thomas More. After all six singles players and all three doubles teams...
Fort Pierre, McLaughlin among recipients of South Dakota DANR environmental project funds

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008 in low-interest loans with $16,547,898 in principal forgiveness...
Pierre burning tree pile today; Will likely smolder for a few days

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Oct. 4, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
Hughes County Commission addressing transportation plan, enhancement district agreement during meeting this evening

The Hughes County Commission meets today (Oct. 3, 2022) at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 5:30pm public hearing on the county’s five year transportation plan. opioid settlement memorandum of agreement. Enhancement district joint cooperative agreement. This meeting is available...
Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night

A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
Sully County man sentenced in cases involving multiple rape charges

A Sully County man has been sentenced (Sept. 30, 2022) to the South Dakota State Penitentiary after he pleaded guilty in cases involving rape and attempted rape charges. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, Kenden Ronald Rivenes pleaded guilty earlier this year (June 7, 2022) to Rape in the 3rd Degree for crimes that occurred on Jan. 5, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault for crimes that occurred on October 9, 2021. After two years of court hearings and speaking with the victims, a plea agreement was reached. After his guilty pleas Rivenes had faced a maximum of 40 years in the penitentiary.
