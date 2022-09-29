Read full article on original website
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $249,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $249,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
506 Heritage Hills B, Somers, NY 10589, Somers, NY 10589 - $489,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 506 Heritage Hills B, Somers, NY 10589 in Somers is listed at $489,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
longisland.com
County Executive Steve Bellone Announces NYS Comptroller Report Confirms Suffolk Fiscal Stability
County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the results of the New York State Comptroller’s fiscal stress report confirming the County’s fiscal stability. The report states that the County is no longer under fiscal stress. The County received a stress designation of “no designation”, the highest category you can achieve.
beckersspine.com
New York orthopedic group adds 3 physicians
Orlin & Cohen orthopedic subspecialty group added three physicians to its New York-based network of practices. The practice's locations across Long Island offer diagnostic testing, physical therapy and pain management, according to an email shared with Becker's on Oct. 3. Matthew Boylan, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, is joining the group's...
longisland.com
All Aboard: Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of LIRR Main Line Third Track on Time and Under Budget
Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated completion of the Long Island Rail Road's historic Third Track project on time and under budget. The new 9.8-mile track runs from Floral Park to Hicksville, giving the railroad more operational flexibility to minimize service disruptions and increase service by 41 percent systemwide when Grand Central Madison opens later this year, while improving safety and creating true bi-directional LIRR service to fuel the local economy.
Next Avenue
The Secret of Friend Groups That Last for Decades
Friends who "knew you when" are often among the most treasured, even as life changes. Recently my mom Helen of Jericho, New York, called me crying. Through tears, she told me that her friend Linda had passed away. Linda was a member of my mom's longtime friend group, the CHATTs....
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns: Stop in for informal conversation and a cup of coffee with Riverhead police officers Wednesday morning
“Coffee with a Cop Day” is back this year in Riverhead offering residents the opportunity for informal conversation with Riverhead police officers at four locations across town. Coffee with a Cop Day will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Riverhead police officers will be at the following locations from...
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Services Scheduled for EMS Officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens. The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
