Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO