Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky drops to No. 13 after first loss of the season at Ole Miss
Former No. 7 Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the week six AP Poll after facing its first loss of the season at former No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky entered the matchup in Oxford undefeated (4-0), including a road win over then No. 12 Florida, being ranked No. 7, the highest the program had seen since 1977.
Kentucky Kernel
Rebels conquer Cats: No. 7 Kentucky loses 22-19 at Ole Miss
No. 7 Kentucky football (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, coming up short 22-19 in Oxford against No. 14 Ole Miss (5-0). The result ultimately came down to UK consistently shooting itself in the foot, costing itself around 20 points with mistakes and turnovers. “Very difficult loss for...
Kentucky Kernel
PHOTOS: No. 7 Kentucky falls 22-19 to No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford
No. 7 Kentucky picked up its first loss of the season after being defeated 22-19 by No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Pregame:. 1st Half:. 2nd Half:
Kentucky Kernel
No. 5 Kentucky overcomes weather; moves to nine games unbeaten
Kentucky mens soccer (7-0-2) defeated James Madison (3-6-1) 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a three-goal second half. The gusty wind and the pelting rain that plagued the match was unable to stop the Cats from extending their unbeaten streak to nine games. Despite that, the weather did cause problems in...
Kentucky Kernel
Cats visit their kittens for University of Kentucky Parents Weekend
UK Family Weekend kicked off with a Welcome Reception Friday, Sept. 23, at the Gatton Student Center. The weekend featured a Pep Rally, Bluegrass Biscuit Bash and the Kentucky Doughnut Trail. Freshman Caroline Hensley, a communication sciences and disorders major, grew up in Lexington and decided to attend UK after...
