Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced the appointment of four Arizonans to the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) board Monday to help oversee Arizona’s water future. “We passed the most significant water legislation in 40 years this year in partnership with our legislative leaders,” Ducey said. “Now, with the right team, we’re positioned with $1.4 billion to secure our state’s water future for the next 100 years. The board members of the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority will be important stewards of our water resources, pursuing innovative augmentation and conservation projects.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO