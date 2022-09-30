ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rev. Jim
5d ago

Apparently this woman can’t count signatures, or votes. And that’s her job. She seems to spend a lot of time refusing to do things. Not a great asset in public service.

votered
5d ago

I’ve lived in AZ for 50 years, and the elections had no problems until the 2018 midterms when the democrats kept finding boxes of uncounted ballots and Sinema was finally elected as our Senator and beat McSally. Then the same process was used on 2020. Sad thing is that this problem was predictable when the democrats labeled 5 states as “battleground states”, of which AZ was one of the five states labeled as a battleground state. Ever since the 2018 election, AZ has had election turmoil.

DickDasterly
5d ago

Someone tell me why I should vote for this debate dodger?

