Mars, PA

pittsburghsoccernow.com

Pitt continues hot start, stay perfect in ACC with 1-0 win over Louisville

There was one winning “football” team in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. While the Panthers football team struggled at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell at home to San Antonio, the Pittsburgh Panthers women’s soccer team picked up the slack. The Panthers remain undefeated in ACC play with a 4-0 start, after a 1-0 win against Louisville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy

Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
FREEPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ed Thompson
247Sports

Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

No. 10 Pitt Drops ACC Home Opener to Virginia, 3-1

PITTSBURGH — No. 10 Pitt took on Virginia in their ACC home opener on Friday night in front of a packed crowd. That crowd left the stadium disheartened, as Pitt committed defensive errors and missed opportunities to score, leading to a 3-1 loss. The Panthers’ (5-3-1 overall, 2-2 ACC)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

GCC uses big plays to upset Clairton, get 1st win over Bears since 2001

No Greensburg Central Catholic team had beaten Clairton since 2001. This Greensburg Central Catholic team: Hold my Gatorade. Big-play GCC scored on its first offensive snap to ignite one of its biggest upsets in recent years Friday night, a 34-18 victory over the visiting third-ranked Bears in a game that could go a long way in deciding the Class A Eastern Conference champion.
CLAIRTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Hounds lose 1-0 to league-best San Antonio

Neither the rain, nor the loss, nor the Riverhounds being effectively eliminated from having a home playoff game would dampen the mood of head coach Bob Lilley on Saturday night as the Riverhounds were defeated 1-0 on a late goal from San Antonio defender Carter Manley. The Hounds played well against the league leaders, and it was a performance that the coach took heart from.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theforeword.org

Pittsburgh’s First Major Stadium

In July, the Steelers announced that they had reached a naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan insurance company, and that Heinz Field would be known as Acrisure Stadium. This news was not well received by many Pittsburgh sports fans, but in some ways, mirrored an event that happened nearly 140 years earlier, just a few blocks away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Rick Springfield Plays Hollywood Casino; Billy Price CD Release Concert at Shrine Center; Doors Open Pittsburgh (Sat., 10/1/22)

1) Attention ladies: Rick Springfield, former soap opera hunk (“General Hospital”) is playing The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Springfield’s breakout hit was “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 and other top songs include “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I Get Excited.” The Australia native, who once dated actress Linda Blair, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His latest solo album is Orchestrating My Life, released in 2019. Springfield has many male fans too. 8 p.m. 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA

