pittsburghsoccernow.com
Sounding Off on Soccer: Dissecting Riverhounds SC, Pitt men’s recent struggles
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pitt men’s soccer team have both experienced set-backs this past weekend, and in their last seven combined matches, neither side has a win to brag about. Mark Goodman joins John Krysinsky to take a look at the Riverhounds recent struggles, including the 1-0 loss...
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Pitt continues hot start, stay perfect in ACC with 1-0 win over Louisville
There was one winning “football” team in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. While the Panthers football team struggled at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell at home to San Antonio, the Pittsburgh Panthers women’s soccer team picked up the slack. The Panthers remain undefeated in ACC play with a 4-0 start, after a 1-0 win against Louisville.
North Allegheny embraces being viewed as underdog, now leads Class 6A
Saying the biggest high school in Western Pennsylvania was overlooked might seem unlikely, but when football season started, North Allegheny’s players didn’t hear much talk about themselves. Central Catholic was the favorite. Seneca Valley was the team with the special senior class. Mt. Lebanon was the defending state...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy
Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
247Sports
Four-star guard Jaland Lowe chooses Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel has landed his third prospect in the Class of 2023. This time it is Jaland Lowe who announced his commitment to Pittsburgh this evening. “It is just the culture and the coaching staff,” Lowe said. “I like the opportunity and what they are building up there.”
pittsburghsoccernow.com
No. 10 Pitt Drops ACC Home Opener to Virginia, 3-1
PITTSBURGH — No. 10 Pitt took on Virginia in their ACC home opener on Friday night in front of a packed crowd. That crowd left the stadium disheartened, as Pitt committed defensive errors and missed opportunities to score, leading to a 3-1 loss. The Panthers’ (5-3-1 overall, 2-2 ACC)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC uses big plays to upset Clairton, get 1st win over Bears since 2001
No Greensburg Central Catholic team had beaten Clairton since 2001. This Greensburg Central Catholic team: Hold my Gatorade. Big-play GCC scored on its first offensive snap to ignite one of its biggest upsets in recent years Friday night, a 34-18 victory over the visiting third-ranked Bears in a game that could go a long way in deciding the Class A Eastern Conference champion.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Man dead after falling from escalator at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium
Police say a man is dead after he reportedly fell from an escalator in Acrisure Stadium, the home field of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
Hounds lose 1-0 to league-best San Antonio
Neither the rain, nor the loss, nor the Riverhounds being effectively eliminated from having a home playoff game would dampen the mood of head coach Bob Lilley on Saturday night as the Riverhounds were defeated 1-0 on a late goal from San Antonio defender Carter Manley. The Hounds played well against the league leaders, and it was a performance that the coach took heart from.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: The Fetter Man song, Pittsburgh's best tour guide, and Hurt
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of showing Austin, Texas that they have no idea what they're talking about. I'm your host, Hannah, and I am so, so incredibly relieved our Best Of Pittsburgh issue is finally out! Now, let's examine the Weird Of Pittsburgh:
The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is listed for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Galleria, a mall in Mt. Lebanon, has been put up for sale. The property was listed for sale without an asking price on the commercial real estate website Crexi late last week. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
theforeword.org
Pittsburgh’s First Major Stadium
In July, the Steelers announced that they had reached a naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan insurance company, and that Heinz Field would be known as Acrisure Stadium. This news was not well received by many Pittsburgh sports fans, but in some ways, mirrored an event that happened nearly 140 years earlier, just a few blocks away.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Rick Springfield Plays Hollywood Casino; Billy Price CD Release Concert at Shrine Center; Doors Open Pittsburgh (Sat., 10/1/22)
1) Attention ladies: Rick Springfield, former soap opera hunk (“General Hospital”) is playing The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Springfield’s breakout hit was “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 and other top songs include “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I Get Excited.” The Australia native, who once dated actress Linda Blair, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His latest solo album is Orchestrating My Life, released in 2019. Springfield has many male fans too. 8 p.m. 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)
Pennsylvania Almanac
Taste of Greece: Autumn Food Fair at Holy Cross begins Wednesday
Enjoy the sweet and savory tastes of Greece in fall at the annual Autumn Food Fair, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 inside Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church community center in Mt. Lebanon. “We will have a ton of fall Greek food,” said Thea...
