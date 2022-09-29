Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Deputies ask for volunteers to help search for autistic 6-year-old missing from Elgin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Jonathan Mallard is non-verbal and has autism, according to deputies. He was last seen in the woods behind 846 Barfield Road near Sessions Road in Elgin. Jonathan was last seen wearing a light...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
WLOS.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
wach.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
WIS-TV
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
WIS-TV
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
wach.com
Tree falls on Columbia house and car
Columbia Police and Fire Departments say a tree has toppled onto a house and car on the 3400 block of Coleman Street. No injuries have been reported.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
wach.com
