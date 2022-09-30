Volleyball: BGA takes first step in postseason, captures 4th consecutive district crown

Alfred William Toennies, 82, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, in Franklin. Al was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, and was the only child of Adlai and Helfred Toennies. After spending his early years in Chicago, his family moved to Rifle, Colorado. Following his father’s passing, Al and his mother moved back to Chicago. He graduated high school from Lane Tech in 1957. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in History and English Literature from Northwestern University in 1961 and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Northwestern School of Law, in 1964.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO