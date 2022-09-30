Volleyball: BGA takes first step in postseason, captures 4th consecutive district crown

Read full article on original website
State Golf: BGA's Bugg, Brashear win individual championships
SEVIERVILLE – Battle Ground Academy produced two individual state champions at the 2022 Division II-A State Golf Tournament Tuesday. Senior Bella Bugg finished with an even par 140 through two days of play at the Sevierville Golf Club to win the overall girls’ title, while fellow senior Eliot Brashear clinched the boys’ championship by winning a playoff against Christian Academy of Knoxville’s Cooper Russell.
Soccer: Centennial advances to district championship with PK win; Ravenwood takes Battle of the Woods
BRENTWOOD – An offensive shootout was won in penalty kicks by the Centennial High School girls' soccer team as the Cougars advanced to the District 11-AAA tournament championship with a win over Franklin Tuesday night at Ravenwood. The two teams battled to a 5-5 tie before Centennial advanced with...
Brentwood’s Miller, Centennial’s Reed tapped as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – Brentwood High School senior Ashley Miller and Centennial High junior Dominic Reed were both selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2. Miller helped her team close out the regular season with two wins, including a crucial District 11-AAA...
State Golf: Ravenwood siblings among those to watch on big stage
FRANKLIN – There will be two Hake scorecards this week at the Class AA state golf tournament at the Sevierville Golf Club. Ravenwood High School senior Michael Hake returns to the state stage for one more attempt at a state championship, while sophomore sister Holly Hake will try to help the Raptor girls clinch an overall team title Thursday and Friday.
‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’ centers on local golfers, football stars
FRANKLIN – The weekly “WillCo Sports Power Hour” show broadcasted live from Tony’s Eat and Drink in Franklin on Monday and featured the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week and Herff Jones Heart of the Team award winner. The show – hosted by Gateway Tire’s...
Junior hockey club in Nolensville getting support from Bone and Joint Institute
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has been named the official sports medicine provider for the Nashville Spartans, a junior hockey organization based in Nolensville. “We are honored to be named the official sports medicine provider for an organization like the Nashville Spartans that specializes in the development of young athletes,” said Darren Harris, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “We are excited to continue to utilize our expertise in sports medicine and are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership.”
Obituary: Dian Wheeler Sylvis
Dian Wheeler Sylvis, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 29, 2022. Born in Dickson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Wheeler and Henrietta Miller Wheeler. She had worked for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as the Vice-President over membership. Dian loved to travel, especially to Charleston, South Carolina.
Obituary: Martha Ray “Marty” Roberts Haselden
July 27, 1944 - September 18, 2022. Please join the family of Marty Haselden for a celebration of life gathering. We will gather together on Oct. 22, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 to remember our wonderful wife, mother, teacher, colleague and friend who will be greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Marty to share with family and friends.
Obituary: Alfred William Toennie
Alfred William Toennies, 82, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, in Franklin. Al was born on Jan. 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, and was the only child of Adlai and Helfred Toennies. After spending his early years in Chicago, his family moved to Rifle, Colorado. Following his father’s passing, Al and his mother moved back to Chicago. He graduated high school from Lane Tech in 1957. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in History and English Literature from Northwestern University in 1961 and his Juris Doctorate degree from the Northwestern School of Law, in 1964.
League of Women Voters releases VOTE411, a ‘one-stop-shop’ for election preparation
With the Nov. 8 general election just around the corner, the League of Women Voters of Williamson County (LWV-WC) has offered a nonpartisan election resource that serves as a guide of sorts for voters. Known as VOTE411, this “one-stop shop” for election information provides Williamson County voters with simple, accessible...
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
Tunes of Chicago will fill the air as tribute band takes stage at county’s Performing Arts Center
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department have joined together to host an upcoming Chicago tribute concert by Chi-Town Transit Authority. Chi-Town Transit Authority, an eight-piece tribute band based out of Atlanta, was established in 2017 to reproduce the “Chicago”...
Obituary: Bobbye Ann Harlan Tomlinson
Bobbye Ann Harlan Tomlinson passed away on Oct. 1 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 5,1932 in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Bobbye Ann enjoyed 65 years of marriage to her high school sweetheart, Bill Tomlinson. Bobbye Ann graduated from Isaac Litton High School in 1951. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Jackson Park Church of Christ, where she and Bill also worked with the youth group and teenagers. They had twin daughters, Sherri and Terri, in 1955. Bobbye Ann was an excellent seamstress and loved making clothes for her girls.
2022 Heritage Ball celebrates ‘people who made this place special’
The stars of the 49th Annual Heritage Ball were the more than 800 patrons who attended Saturday night in support of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s mission of historic preservation by saving “the best of the past” and planning for the future. They also made it...
Williamson County’s largest business expo takes over CoolSprings Galleria Tuesday
The Williamson County Business Expo will take place Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at CoolSprings Galleria. More than 60 businesses will be on display on the first floor of the mall with the main hub encompassing the California Pizza Kitchen bar area. There will be a business mixer hosted...
Franklin welcomes sister city for German Reunification Day ceremony
The city of Franklin welcomed a delegation from its sister city, Bad Soden, Germany, to City Hall on Monday for a ceremonial recognition of German Reunification Day. The holiday commemorates Oct. 3, 1990, when the German Democratic Republic (GDR) joined the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) after 41 years divided.
Townhome fire in Franklin causes significant damage to unit but no injuries
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a townhome in the Del Rio Commons community early Tuesday morning. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the two occupants and their pet dog escaped unharmed, but have been displaced. Firefighters were dispatched just before...
One Generation Away launches new food delivery program
Local nonprofit and food pantry One Generation Away has launched a new program that delivers food right to the doors of those in need: The Doorstep Pantry. It ensures that people experiencing food insecurity while immobilized by a disability or experiencing transportation insecurity receive food without leaving the house. “OneGenAway...
