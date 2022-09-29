ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds of Rochester area line workers in Florida assisting after Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of line and tree workers from New York are currently assisting power restoration efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. O’Connell Electric Company says about 160 of those workers are from the Rochester area. They are currently stationed in Daytona and will be dispersed to anywhere from Jacksonville to Port Saint Lucie.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Keeping the faith’: Rochester natives living in Florida describe Hurricane Ian impacts

(WROC) — Local power crews are now mobilizing in Florida to assist the millions without electricity due to Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, for some Rochester natives now living in Florida, the significance of the storm wasn’t as strong Wednesday​ as they had anticipated. Others, they’ve had to evacuate and said they aren’t sure what they might return […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Blank#In The World#Catastrophes#Rochester New York
wdkx.com

Kodak Recognized As National Historic Chemical Landmark

Exciting news for Rochester: The American Chemical Society plans to name Kodak a National Historic Chemical Landmark. According to a press release, the honor recognizes Kodak’s “legacy in chemistry and future in advanced materials and chemicals.”. On Monday, there will a celebration in a ceremony at the Kodak...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ex-Rochester mayor Lovely Warren back in local politics

Former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren once again has a role in local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee confirms that Warren has been chosen as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee, which is an appointed position. The legislative district is currently represented by County Legislator Mercedes...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.

If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?

As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy