On Saturday in the Holland Homecoming game, Holland tied cross-town rival West Ottawa 2-2. Fletcher VanHowe opened the scoring in the first three minutes of the match. Sadly, Holland gave up two unfortunate goals before halftime. In the second half, Holland regrouped and put pressure on the West Ottawa goal. In a scramble in front of the net, Paul Klomparens pounded the ball into the corner to tie up the match. Holland continued to get opportunities including a very close shot by Jacob VanHekken that hit both the crossbar and the side support. “It was a big game against a big rival with a big crowd,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “I thought we played very well, especially in the second half. We seem to be getting healthy and increasing our pace of play at the right time.” Holland is now 5-9-3.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO