Read full article on original website
Related
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for October 2, 2022 – John Donnelly
As the rain starts to fade and scatter, winds will pick up a bit as the pressure gradient on the northwest side of the storm tightens, so we’ll see northeasterly winds gusting to around 30 mph or greater. Highs in the mid 50’s and evening lows in the upper 40’s once Ian heads further to the east and cooler air starts to fill in late.
ABC6.com
All Block Island Ferry services canceled Monday
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Monday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, or Monday does not have to...
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
Expert: Deer tick population expected to ‘soar’ through Thanksgiving
University of Rhode Island Entomologist Tom Mather is reminding residents to take proper precautions ahead of deer tick season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
Can Massachusetts expect snow in October?
We are officially in the month of October, and with the month comes changes in our weather.
RELATED PEOPLE
hot969boston.com
The 8 best small towns in Massachusetts Ranked
380020 05: Tourists, known this time of year as "leaf peepers", stroll arm in arm October 10, 2000 in Minuteman National Park taking in the fall foliage in Concord MA. Regional forecasters say due to New England''s unusually wet summer, the fall foliage season may be the most colorful in recent years. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
It’s that time of year, time to hit farm stands around the region for the apples, pumpkins and delicious treats. This week, we’ve selected a few that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Have a great weekend!. Hard-Pressed Cider Co. in Jamestown specializes in apple...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a couple days this past week due to weather, but that’s par for the course in the fall. What is also par for the course in fall is some strong fishing when they are able to get out. They’ve had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. The winds make thing a bit difficult, but it will continue to be worth it whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
Massachusetts weather: Hurricane Ian remnants mean heavy rain for Bay State
Don’t stop checking The Weather Channel just yet. Although Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, it continues to cause flooding in Florida, and its remnants could mean serious rain for Massachusetts this weekend, according to meteorologists. Moisture from the effects of Ian is expected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Pinup calendar shoot, hunting season & a haunted trail
Northern, RI – Autumn is now in full swing with new seasonal openings, festivals and fairs nearly every weekend until the colder weather takes hold later this year. Welcome to The Weekend, northern Rhode Island, our weekly roundup of all the fun you can find in our small towns, from live music and car shows, to fundraisers and special celebrations.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
Comments / 0