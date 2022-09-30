Read full article on original website
RI Weather Today, October 3, 2022 – John Donnelly
Remnants of Ian remain stalled off the northeastern US coast, which means another day of windy conditions, maybe a bit more sun. Chilly lows in the upper 40’s and afternoon highs reaching only the upper 50’s with the northeasterly winds gusting to 35 mph. ___. John Donnelly was...
Miles apart on Homeless issue. Protest – and Celebration of Housing – both TODAY, 10am
As a “celebration” is taking place at 10am at Crossroads, over the $5 million more dollars invested into the homeless cause, a protest will be starting just a short distance away to demand more be done and a state of emergency declared on the homeless issue. Governor McKee...
RI Blood Center issues urgent call to keep blood supply strong for hurricane areas
Donations are needed to support blood centers impacted in Florida and the Southeast. Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is calling on Southern New Englanders to donate blood amid a catastrophic hurricane hitting the coast of Florida. Donations are needed locally and in anticipation of humanitarian efforts that will be necessary to support our southern neighbors. These donations are essential to maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted regions, which can help save lives and ensure patient needs continue to be met throughout this difficult time.
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
In the Arena… with Aaron Guckian, candidate of Lt. Governor & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island. this week he interviews Aaron Guckian, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor. They talk about why he wants to run for office – what 3 accomplishments he would want to make, etc. Listen to the interview here:. Listen to Joe...
