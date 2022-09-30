ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU set to adopt windfall levy, but no deal on gas price cap

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVB2A_0iGIPYiO00

European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table.

With energy prices skyrocketing across Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine , the 27 EU countries reached a deal on proposals from the European Commission, which the bloc’s executive arm said could help raise $140 billion in relief for people and businesses hit by the crunch.

They backed a levy of at least 33% on the surplus profits of companies producing or refining oil, natural gas and coal. The two other main measures are a temporary cap on the revenue of low-cost electricity generators such as wind, solar and nuclear companies, as well as an obligation for EU countries to reduce electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours.

Countries will be able to distribute the surplus money from the temporary revenue cap to households and small and medium businesses that have been hit hard. Rising energy prices are fueling inflation, which hit a record 10% this month in the 19 countries that use the euro, pushing Europe closer to recession and eroding people’s spending power.

The three measures approved Friday should be adopted next week and take effect soon afterward.

Estonian Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Minister Riina Sikkut said that “the most promising measure to actually bring down the average price is still the reduction of peak consumption.”

Sikkut underlined that any hardship this winter will be nothing compared with the price being paid by Ukrainians.

“We can’t forget that we are in a situation of war. Ukrainians are paying with their lives, so we temporarily may pay higher bills or prices in the food store,” she said.

The measures, however, will not have an immediate effect on the natural gas prices that have been running wild as Russia reduced its supplies to Europe in what European officials call blackmail for their support of Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow. Natural gas is used to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories.

“This is an immediate patch,” said Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, who chaired the meeting in Brussels. “We need to continue our work. We are in an energy war with Russia, which also strongly affects our industry. Further urgent and coordinated EU action is needed."

According to the European Commission, Russian gas supplies to the EU declined by 37% between January and August this year.

Sikela said most of the energy ministers insisted on the urgent need for stabilizing the electricity market, notably by limiting the price of wholesale gas and its impact on electricity prices in the bloc. He also insisted on the need to accelerate common gas purchases.

A group of 15 member countries urged the European Commission to propose a cap on gas prices as soon as possible to help households and businesses struggling to make ends meet. The proposal was discussed during Friday’s meeting but has yet to gather unanimous support, with Germany notably blocking.

“The price cap that has been requested since the beginning by an ever-increasing number of member states is the one measure that will help every member state to mitigate the inflationary pressure, manage expectations and provide a framework in case of potential supply disruptions, and limit the extra profits in the sector," they said.

The commission has warned in an analysis that such a cap could weaken the bloc's ability to secure gas supplies on the global market. But it is open to the idea of introducing a price cap on Russian gas to mitigate the impact of the crisis while negotiating a lower price with other suppliers.

“A wholesale gas price cap is a legitimate option," said Kadri Simson, EU commissioner for energy. “We agreed with the member states that they will provide further input, and I think that it is also worth mentioning that on the commission side, we also expressed our readiness to develop an EU-level price cap for gas that is used for electricity production."

Simson added that the commission would likely make new proposals to deal with high gas prices before next week's informal meeting of EU leaders in Prague.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadri Simson
BBC

EU Parliament approves common charging cable from 2024

European MPs have voted for a law requiring all new portable devices to use the same type of charging cable. Smartphones and tablets, including the Apple iPhone and iPad, would have to use a USB-C charger from 2024, while laptop manufacturers would have until 2026 to make the change. There...
POLITICS
BBC

Truss still needs to win over both markets and MPs

The prime minister's acknowledgement that the mini-budget was handled inadequately is an important message not just to her restive political colleagues gathering in Birmingham, but to the markets. It is also an implicit admission that there was a connection between the spike in government borrowing costs, the initial crash in...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Five reasons why China's economy is in trouble

China's economy is slowing down as it adapts to a punishing zero-Covid strategy and weakening global demand. Official growth figures for the July to September quarter are expected soon - if the world's second-largest economy contracts, that increases chances of a global recession. Beijing's goal - an annual growth rate of 5.5% - is now out of reach although officials have downplayed the need to meet the target. China narrowly avoided contraction in the April to June quarter. This year, some economists do not expect any growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Eu Leaders#Eu#The European Commission#Estonian Economic Affairs
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin held the door open for expanding areas of Ukraine under Russian control following the absorption of four regions it currently holds. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. The move came even as Ukrainian forces were pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those regions.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Leaders to Discuss Next Steps on Energy, Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday. In a meeting invitation letter to EU leaders published on Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel called for a firm EU response to recent developments, including Russia declaring the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Brazil polarised as Bolsonaro seeks re-election and Lula aims for comeback

BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro. Brazilians are voting in an election which could see the country switch from a far-right to a left-wing leader. Voting is compulsory with more than 156 million people eligible. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a second term but faces a challenge...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plan really will be published early

After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury has confirmed that it has brought forward the publication date of long-awaited financial plans. The economic forecasts could be published later this month. This is despite both Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss saying that the publication date is 23 November. That...
U.K.
CoinDesk

UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program

Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn

A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
INCOME TAX
CoinDesk

Japan to Invest in Metaverse and NFT Expansion

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a policy speech on Monday that the country’s plans for investing in digital transformation include non-fungible tokens (NFT) and metaverse services. The country has steadily been promoting investment in digital technology, including through tax incentives for companies that embrace a digital...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ross welcomes chancellor's income tax U-turn

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has welcomed the chancellor's decision to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of income tax. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference he said Kwasi Kwarteng had made the "right decision". Mr Ross had previously called for the mini-budget tax cuts announced on 23 September...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Vodafone confirms talks with Three UK about merger

Vodafone and the owner of Three UK have confirmed they are in talks about a potential merger that would create Britain’s biggest mobile operator. Amid the wave of consolidation in the British and European telecoms sectors in recent years, Vodafone and CK Hutchison, the parent company of Three UK, have long been considered potential candidates for a tie-up.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

853K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy