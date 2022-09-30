Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting
A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell
A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland mall
Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the person whose gun went off Saturday inside Arundel Mills Mall.
Punishment Announced For Firefighter Who Assaulted Stadium Usher
The man who assaulted an usher at Nationals Park earlier this week is a local firefighter. Christopher Sullivan, 54, was identified by Metropolitan police as the man who assaulted a stadium usher at Nationals Park during a game against the Atlanta Braves. The firefighter was reportedly already on paid leave...
City School karate teacher accused of impregnating underage student
A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his students.
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School
One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between...
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
Middle School Shoe Thief Had To Be Detained By Resource Officer In Indian Head, Sheriff Says
An unruly student who stole another kid's shoes at school is facing charges after becoming combative with administrators in a Maryland middle school. In Charles County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Sept. 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head stole a pair of shoes during an incident in the building.
Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood
Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
