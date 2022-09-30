ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

Man Killed in Fairfax County Shooting

A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Cleaner bitten by dog in Vienna stairwell

A woman was cleaning the stairwell of a building in the 200 bloc of Park Terrace Court, S.E., on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. when she was bitten by a dog belonging to a resident, Vienna police said. The owner of the dog was advised of the 10-day quarantine requirement.
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School

One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thezebra.org

Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Daily Voice

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD

