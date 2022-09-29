Read full article on original website
A crew member on the set of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series said the trailer gave her PTSD after she was treated 'horribly' on set
Kim Alsup kept being mistaken for her other Black coworker and told the Los Angeles Times the experience was "exhausting."
ETOnline.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Crime Reporter Reveals What the Netflix Series Got Wrong
A former Milwaukee crime reporter who first broke the story of Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome crimes in 1991 is weighing in on the "artistic license" that she says was taken in Netflix's dramatization of the saga. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story stars Evan Peters as the real-life serial killer and has smashed records as the streamer's biggest series debut ever.
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Chelsea Clinton Looks Chic in Gold Sandals & Red Silk Jumpsuit at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Chelsea Clinton was sharply suited for Variety‘s Fall 2022 Power of Women event. Held in Beverly Hills, the occasion honored the accomplishments of numerous women across different fields. Clinton arrived with her mother, Hillary, as well as actress Sandra Oh, in a deep red jumpsuit. The wine-hued ensemble featured a folded sleeveless bodice and silky texture, complete with long pleated trousers. Clinton finished her tonal ensemble with a delicate gold necklace with small pendant accents. She also accented her outfit with a pair of metallic gold sandals; though the open-toed pair wasn’t fully visible, they did appear to feature squared toes...
AOL Corp
Solange’s debut as a New York Ballet composer was a dynamic, down-home display of drama
REVIEW: The New York City Ballet’s “Play Time” features music composed by Solange, the second Black female artist ever to write music for the company. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.
AOL Corp
'Bros' star Billy Eichner reacts to 'disappointing' box office opening
Billy Eichner has shared his thoughts regarding the meager box office opening for his LGBTQ romantic comedy “Bros,” writing that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.”. In a thread posted to his official Twitter, Eichner, who wrote, produced and...
AOL Corp
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dress up as Cinderella and Prince Charming for granddaughter Rani's 4th birthday
As the daughter of Kate Hudson and granddaughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, little Rani Rose Fujikawa counts as Hollywood royalty. For the tot's fourth birthday, she decided to up the ante with a party fit for a princess — complete with superstar grandparents wearing their fairy tale finest.
TVOvermind
Vampire Diaries and Spinoffs Detailed
What started simply on The CW with The Vampire Diaries eventually became complex and long-winded with two additional spinoffs that followed the original vampire franchise on The CW, The Originals and Legacies. Before Arrow and the Arrowverse dominated The CW, until their recent cancelations, shows of the supernatural genre like The Vampire Diaries reigned supreme on The CW. As The Vampire Diaries has been one of the older CW shows, it came from a sensible position that the series was revived through other series since the original series ended. Below, we’ve detailed The Vampire Diaries Universe and its shows, The Vampire Diaries and its spinoffs, The Originals, and Legacies.
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Ashley Hinshaw Is Pregnant, Expecting 3rd Baby With Husband Topher Grace
The Home Economics star, 44, announced during the Friday, September 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Hinshaw, 34, was pregnant with baby No. 3. “We’re excited and I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is,” Grace told host Clarkson, 40, before revealing that the couple have gotten mixed reactions from their friends while sharing the news.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 2022 Finalists
EXCLUSIVE: The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has selected Corey Dashaun, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, John Lowe, Naiyah Ambros, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin as the program’s finalists. The second and final phase, which kicks off on October 3, will see the 6 writers develop, write and pitch a spec episode script for a current Starz series with the support of writers Danny Fernandez and Sahar Jahani as well as Starz executives Samantha Offsay-Nissen, Senior Vice President, Original Programming; Alex Alberts, Director, Original Programming; Giovanna Desselle, Director, Original Programming; and Tara Roy, Director, Original Programming. The program will wrap on November 4th when participants will...
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1. Variety previously reported the titles of the historical songs Dylan has written essays about for the tome, followed by the the names of the actors enlisted to read individual...
Amal Clooney Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in a Flapper Dress at Her Foundation’s Albie Awards
Va-va-voom! Amal Clooney served up Old Hollywood glamour at the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29. For the event — which was put on by her and her husband George Clooney's organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice — the attorney, 44, wore custom Atelier Versace. The dazzling gold evening gown was inspired by Art […]
Hannah Waddingham Is a Hot Witch Mommy In ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ And I’m Living For It
All respect to Bette Midler—who is obviously an icon/legend/treasure forever—but the best witch in Hocus Pocus 2 is Hannah Waddingham. Like, it’s not even close. No hard feelings, Sanderson sisters. It’s just that Waddingham’s “Mother Witch” is objectively perfect. The Ted Lasso star...
AOL Corp
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki fell in love filming this 'Big Bang Theory' scene
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki open up about their off-screen romance like they never have before in a new oral history about The Big Bang Theory. The actors, who dated from 2006 to 2008, detail how they fell in love, who made the first move and why they ultimately broke up in the forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.
