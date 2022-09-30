Read full article on original website
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS
A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
From the Archives: Historic columns
In the Sept. 28 State of Our University address, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced a new placement for iconic columns that previously stood at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. Made of granite cut from a quarry in Colorado, the 28 columns originally stood at the front of Omaha’s Chicago, Burlington...
Symphony Orchestra performs Oct. 7
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Tyler White, professor of music and director of orchestras, presents “Danny Elfman and the Classical Tradition” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Kimball Recital Hall. The performance includes the Nebraska premiere of Danny Elfman’s concerto for...
Meal Kit Monday
Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats
Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7
University Housing and Dining Services will celebrate students living on campus during Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7. The week-long celebration features a line-up of activities to show appreciation and thank students for living on campus. MONDAY, OCT. 3. Selleck, Kauffman, Massengale, Love – Donuts & coffee in hall lobbies.
BroadCAST Webinar w/Musician-Singer John Munson
John Munson is an American musician from Minneapolis, MN. He is a highly regarded bassist, vocalist, and record producer and achieved mainstream success with the power pop group Semisonic in the 1990s (#1 hit single “Closing Time,” 1998). Previously, Munson was a founding member of the psychedelic pop band Trip Shakespeare which featured his operatic vocals and fretless bass guitar playing. He has also performed and recorded with groups The Flops, The Twilight Hours, and with The New Standards, a trio giving jazz arrangements to pop standards.
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
Applications for Rural Fellowship program now open
Summer 2023 will mark the Rural Fellowship program’s 10th anniversary. The seven-week program, housed in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, places college students in Nebraska towns to help create and execute community-improvement projects. For both students and communities, the application window opened...
Nebraska in the national news: September 2022
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty member Carole Levin was interviewed for a Sept. 9 Forbes article on #AbolishTheMonarchy trending on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The article was among 30-plus national news stories featuring Husker faculty, staff, students, centers and programs in September. Levin, Willa Cather...
Partners sought to host events for international education month
Following a record-breaking celebration last year, Global Affairs invites all academic departments, offices and student organizations to host an event for International Education Week (IEW) in November. In line with the Forward Together global strategy, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln joins institutions around the world each November to highlight global education...
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs
Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division
Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
Researchers expand reach of family-school intervention
A family-school intervention program that has seen success in Nebraska and surrounding states is expanding its reach. Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools (CYFS), and Amanda Witte, CYFS research assistant professor, are working with University of Wisconsin researchers to bring the Teachers and Parents as Partners (TAPP) intervention to schools in their state, along with ongoing studies in the region.
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
implementing changes to Improve security of university community
Over the summer, Executive Memorandum 16 (EM 16) — the Policy for Responsible Use of University Computers and Information Systems — was signed by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and went into effect. Over the next couple of years, Information Technology Services will be...
CBC/RBC seminar - Dr. Don Ronning, UNMC College of Pharmacy
Directions: Beadle Center is located at 1901 Vine St. on UNL City campus. Redox homeostasis and stress responses due to environmental changes is a broad and rapidly expanding field. For pathogenic bacteria, such defenses play pivotal roles in protecting the pathogen through metabolic modification of the bacterium, reversible protein oxidation, neutralization of reactive oxygen or nitrogen species, modulation of host responses, and processing of xenobiotic compounds. The defense mechanisms employed by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium synonymous with the disease, must account for growth environment variation that includes extracellular survival prior to phagocytosis, growth inside a macrophage, division following macrophage escape, maintenance of long-term infection in a granuloma, and transition to reactivation. The described studies take a protein structure-based look at both Mycothiol utilization and Ergothioneine production to enhance the understanding of some of these defenses and afford the development of compounds that may modulate or inhibit these responses as a basis for enhancing drug current therapies.
COI/COC Disclosure Review Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom for UNL employees who review and approve annual COI/COC Disclosures (such as Department Chairs, Heads, Center Directors, Associate Deans and other administrative reviewers). These sessions will provide guidance on the review of disclosures including insight on what to look for and when to request revisions. Time will also be allotted to general questions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
