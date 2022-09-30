Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Related
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: Utah fans sweep the top 3 prizes in Week 5
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is two weeks into conference play and holds an unblemished record in the Pac-12. The Utes now have a road opportunity to make a statement against an undefeated UCLA team that jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week. But first was...
ksl.com
Bed checks and business trips: No. 16 BYU, Notre Dame opting out of glitz of Las Vegas
PROVO — BYU's hype-fueled uniform reveal for this week's matchup with Notre Dame in Las Vegas included appearances by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas headlining magician Mat Franco, a past winner of "America's Got Talent." But when it comes to the glitz and glamor of...
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Skyridge, Lone Peak honor fallen teammate, friend
SALT LAKE CITY — A lot was on the line when Skyridge football went to Lone Peak, looking to bounce back from the Falcons' first loss of the year a week prior. None of that mattered before the game. The Falcons and Knights united for a sobering 52-second moment...
ksl.com
Kyle Whittingham is 'very concerned' about run game; is it time to worry for the Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 11 Utah played to its lowest offensive output of the season against Oregon State on Saturday. That's when you take into consideration the offense only managed 361 total yards (199 yards passing and 162 yards rushing) against a team that ranks 55th in the country in total defense (Beavers give up an average of 358 yards per game).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
ksl.com
Man wanted in 2015 Utah murder case was arrested in Mexico City in May, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — After being on the run for nearly seven years, a man charged with killing a woman in West Valley City and then dumping her body in Colorado was arrested earlier this year in Mexico City, West Valley police confirmed Monday. Over the weekend, Francisco Jesus...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
SALT LAKE CITY — Following a fiery public comment period, the Salt Lake County Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing the recently recommended gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, while calling for "commonsense" transportation solutions. The resolution, which argues the Utah Department of Transportation's yearslong study "failed to adequately and...
ksl.com
Man who claims girlfriend shot herself multiple times is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and then telling police she shot herself, according to prosecutors, is now facing numerous criminal charges. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and discharge of...
ksl.com
West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
ksl.com
Taylorsville man charged with kidnapping, beating, robbing man over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a Taylorsville man, accusing him of robbing and beating another man over a $20 debt. Julian Romero, 22, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening
DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
ksl.com
1 killed, 2 injured in 3-car crash in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pleasant Grove Tuesday. One person was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter and another by ambulance, said Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith. The crash caused road closures in both directions...
ksl.com
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to "hurt someone," according to court records. "When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing them, he said...
ksl.com
Tooele man arrested, accused of biting off part of teen's ear
TOOELE — A man who allegedly thought a teenage boy was being disrespectful to his mother has been arrested and accused of partially biting off the boy's ear. The 43-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday for investigation of causing mayhem. Tooele police were called...
Comments / 0