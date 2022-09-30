ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

KSL.com Pick'em: Utah fans sweep the top 3 prizes in Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is two weeks into conference play and holds an unblemished record in the Pac-12. The Utes now have a road opportunity to make a statement against an undefeated UCLA team that jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings this week. But first was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?

SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man charged with kidnapping, beating, robbing man over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges have been filed against a Taylorsville man, accusing him of robbing and beating another man over a $20 debt. Julian Romero, 22, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

$1.6M 'all-abilities playground' in Draper damaged before opening

DRAPER — Excitement is building in Draper for the city's new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. "It's not a cookie-cutter playground. There's not one like this in the whole entire world," said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City. The $1.6...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 3-car crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pleasant Grove Tuesday. One person was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter and another by ambulance, said Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith. The crash caused road closures in both directions...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Tooele man arrested, accused of biting off part of teen's ear

TOOELE — A man who allegedly thought a teenage boy was being disrespectful to his mother has been arrested and accused of partially biting off the boy's ear. The 43-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday for investigation of causing mayhem. Tooele police were called...
TOOELE, UT

