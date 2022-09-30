Unless your child is some kind of superhuman that is immune to any and every germ they come into contact with, you have started at least one day with your kid waking up and saying those four words no parent wants to hear as they're trying to get ready for work, "I don't feel good." You put your hand on their forehead to judge the situation, then take their temperature which more times than not confirms they have indeed "caught something." Before you call the doctor, you first have to call their school to let them know your kid won't be there which will be much easier soon if your child attends school at one of Evansville's public schools.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO