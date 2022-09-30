Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Leads In Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
Old Spottsville Bridge to be demolished in 4 phases; Roads closed for it
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced US 60 will be closed on October 4 for a small truss removal.
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corp to Make Reporting Student Absences Easier with New Reporting System
Unless your child is some kind of superhuman that is immune to any and every germ they come into contact with, you have started at least one day with your kid waking up and saying those four words no parent wants to hear as they're trying to get ready for work, "I don't feel good." You put your hand on their forehead to judge the situation, then take their temperature which more times than not confirms they have indeed "caught something." Before you call the doctor, you first have to call their school to let them know your kid won't be there which will be much easier soon if your child attends school at one of Evansville's public schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
Owensboro Blood Drive Honors Beloved Local Educator and You Can Donate
I have known Connie Morgan most of my life. When I was a student at Thruston Elementary School, she was our "gifted and talented" teacher and I was one of her students. I met her husband George when I arrived at Daviess County High School. He taught ag there. Though I never had Mr. Morgan for class, I and everyone else in the school knew him. Since that time (and that's been thirty years, by the way), George has also taught at Owensboro Community and Technical College and Trinity High. Decades of students know him and that huge personality that earned him the nickname "Big George".
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
city-countyobserver.com
OP-ED: Sheriff Candidate Lieutenant Noah Robinson Offers His Thoughts On The Election
This nearly two-year journey that I embarked on in January of 2021 has been nothing short of an adventure. Working as a full-time sheriff’s deputy while also campaigning 40 hours a week has been the challenge of a lifetime, both for me and my family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, the team we have assembled, the consensus we have built, and the work we have done.
Comments / 0