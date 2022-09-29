ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Calhoun Journal

Serious Business for Anniston

Anniston, AL  – Anniston stays unbeaten, takes upper hand in Class 4A Region 4 race with dominating 32-7 win over No. 2 Handley Anniston’s Javon Thomas (L) goes up over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis to bring in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter Friday. (Photo by Greg Warren) By Al Muskewitz […]
ANNISTON, AL
280living.com

Playing on home turf: Chelsea High School debuts new turf field for football season

After less than four months of work, the Chelsea High School football team stepped onto its new turf field to play its first home game of the season on Sept. 2. The project, which Mayor Tony Picklesimer said had been discussed for several years, was a four-way partnership between the city of Chelsea, the city of Westover, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Board of Education.
CHELSEA, AL
floridagators.com

Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
280living.com

PT practice proves to be ‘uncommon’

Nate Bower, owner and physical therapist of Uncommon Physical Therapy, works with Kevin Garcia, a student athlete at Pelham High School during an appointment Sept. 13. ► 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 104 (Greystone) ► 507-358-9993. ► Uncommonpt.com. ► Appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years

When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

MBHS grad completes Navy training

Thomas Butrus recently completed his Plebe summer at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was one over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2026 and one of 1,200 who were accepted. Butrus, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September

When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace

About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cahabasun.com

Longtime Trussville restaurant closes

They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

