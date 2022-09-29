Read full article on original website
Serious Business for Anniston
Anniston, AL – Anniston stays unbeaten, takes upper hand in Class 4A Region 4 race with dominating 32-7 win over No. 2 Handley Anniston’s Javon Thomas (L) goes up over Handley’s Jamerqui Lewis to bring in his second touchdown catch of the game early in the fourth quarter Friday. (Photo by Greg Warren) By Al Muskewitz […]
Reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year commits to Jacksonville State
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods – the reigning Class 6A back of the year – announced his commit to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon. The senior accounted for 7 TDs and 216 all-purpose yards in a win over Paul Bryant on Friday night. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
280living.com
Playing on home turf: Chelsea High School debuts new turf field for football season
After less than four months of work, the Chelsea High School football team stepped onto its new turf field to play its first home game of the season on Sept. 2. The project, which Mayor Tony Picklesimer said had been discussed for several years, was a four-way partnership between the city of Chelsea, the city of Westover, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Board of Education.
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
floridagators.com
Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
280living.com
PT practice proves to be ‘uncommon’
Nate Bower, owner and physical therapist of Uncommon Physical Therapy, works with Kevin Garcia, a student athlete at Pelham High School during an appointment Sept. 13. ► 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 104 (Greystone) ► 507-358-9993. ► Uncommonpt.com. ► Appointments are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Village Living
Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years
When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
Village Living
MBHS grad completes Navy training
Thomas Butrus recently completed his Plebe summer at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He was one over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2026 and one of 1,200 who were accepted. Butrus, a graduate of Mountain Brook High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of...
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Bham Now
11 of the most delish things the Bham Now team ate in September
When part of your job is tasting the deliciousness that The Magic City has to offer, you become the sounding board for your friends looking for the best things to eat in Birmingham. Today, we’re here to share those recommendations with you! Here are eleven of the tastiest things our team ate and drank in September.
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
hooversun.com
New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace
About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Trussville City Schools superintendent takes leave of absence in wake of ‘death note’ scandal
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill has taken a leave of absence from the school system in the wake of one of its schools failing to report threats a student had made over a year ago. It has been a stressful two weeks for the city of Trussville as the city […]
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
cahabasun.com
Longtime Trussville restaurant closes
They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
