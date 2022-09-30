Washington, D.C. hosted its 12th annual D.C. Art All Night celebration September 23rd and 24th. The festival, hosted by the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities and the Department of Small and Local Business Development, and led by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) spanned all eight wards of the District and invited residents from 22 neighborhoods to participate in local festivities.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO