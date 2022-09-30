ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady says concussion protocols should start with prevention

Even as his own team faces probing questions about concussion protocols, Tom Brady tackled the issue Monday on his weekly podcast, making two distinct points. One, concussions are part of life in any violent contact sport. And second, any modifications to the NFL’s concussion protocols should start with prevention.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy