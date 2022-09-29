Read full article on original website
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
wtvbam.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
Fox17
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
wtvbam.com
Two boys injured in Saturday night Steuben County hit and run crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Two youngsters were injured Saturday night in a Steuben County hit and run crash. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office the crash that occurred on County Road 275 North near the Lake James Golf Club at about 8:55 p.m.. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s...
I-94 construction update: Some ramps are open, others are closing in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 ramps and roads long under construction in the Jackson County area are reopening, but more closures are on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the update to its ongoing project to rebuild and widen I-94. As of Friday, Sept 30, Elm Road...
Saline man hospitalized, van windows shattered after freeway shooting on I-94: MSP
A 31-year-old Saline man is recovering after being shot in the back while driving along I-94 late Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police have not released a possible motive.
Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs
According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
jtv.tv
I-94 Project Update: Various Roads and Ramps Reopening and Closing Starting Today
The I-94/Seymour Road bridge and interchange during construction this summer. MDOT photo. (September 30, 2022 11:01 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen the following roads and ramps in the Jackson area:. Elm Road over I-94 by the end of the day today, Sept. 30. Seymour Road approaching...
WILX-TV
Lansing police: Missing 53-year-old woman found
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have located a missing 53-year-old woman. According to authorities, Beth Ann Wagner was last seen near the intersection of Aurelius and Forest roads. She is described as standing five feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen Beth Ann Wagner...
wtvbam.com
SEKISUI Voltek to Build Second Plant in Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – SEKISUI Voltek, LLC announced on Monday they has received Board approval from its parent company, SEKISUI Chemical, LTD, to move forward with a $39 million investment to expand operations of the Coldwater manufacturing facility with the addition of a second plant. The new plant will...
