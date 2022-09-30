Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft
Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. “At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Alleged Homicide at 28th & J
Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to the recent homicide at 28th and J Streets. Around 1 AM on Sunday, September 25, police had responded to the area to investigate multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found an adult male near the intersection having suffered at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
Man killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
It has been six months since the K Street shooting. This is where the cases against the suspects stand
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute. “This...
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
Fatal Accident With Injuries Occurs on Marconi in Sacramento
Marconi Avenue Fatal Crash Involved Motorcycle Rider and Vehicle. A fatal accident between a motorcyclist and a motor vehicle was reported in Sacramento on October 1. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the collision occurred along Marconi Avenue between Greenwood and Mission avenues around 8:30 p.m. Two other people involved in the crash were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Sacramento Sheriff Says Homeless Subject Arrested for Random and Senseless Homicide
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested Darin Chastain (54), of Sacramento County, in connection with an unprovoked and senseless homicide. According to the sheriffs office, the incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue. The victim is 74-year-old James C. Raleigh of Carmichael.
Sacramento crash leaves one person dead, multiple injured
SACRAMENTO — A crash involving a motorcycle and car left one person dead.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the crash happened on 4501 Marconi Avenue, leaving one person dead. Two other people were been taken to the hospital.California Highway Patrol - North Sacramento has taken over the investigation.No further details have been released.
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
16-year-old injured after shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a 16-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. There is no further information […]
Reward offered for information about suspect in Kings Beach credit card fraud
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud in Placer County. The case began when a victim reported her...
