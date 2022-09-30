Life Reinsurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re: Life Reinsurance Market 2022-2028

Read full article on original website
Insurance and ReInsurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, Mapfre, Aviva, AXA: Insurance and ReInsurance Market 2022-2028
Insurance and ReInsurance Market 2022-2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Insurance and ReInsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Title Insurers Post Solid Results for 2021 Amid Volatile Landscape
Title insurance industry saw its net income jump 46% in 2021 to. , more than double the increase seen in the previous year. However, according to a new AM Best report, macroeconomic pressures in 2022, specifically those affecting mortgage rates, have created a volatile landscape for title insurers. The Best’s...
International Health Insurance Countries Report 2022: Entry to Countries, Digital Nomads, Dynamic Market, Compulsory Health Insurance, Expats, IPMI Market
This report has the latest information, facts and figures, and research on healthcare, health insurance, and insurers present in 177 countries. The number of people working digitally has increased. Employers have seen that employees in certain sections can work partly or fully online. Over 50 countries now have digital nomad visas and most demand that the nomad provides proof of health insurance.
FinTech in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Zipari, Corvus Insurance, Gusto
FinTech in Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Zipari, Corvus Insurance, Gusto

The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BF&M Limited and Its Subsidiaries
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BF&M Limited and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" (Excellent) of Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. (Island Heritage) (Cayman Islands). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb" (Good) of the...
Wellbeing in Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Allianz, Bupa Global, GeoBlue
Wellbeing in Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, Bupa Global, GeoBlue

The latest study released on the Global Wellbeing in Insurance Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Wellbeing in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Logistics Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Logistics Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance

The latest study released on the Global Logistics Insurance Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Premier Insurance Company Limited
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Premier Insurance Company Limited

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Premier Insurance Company Limited. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The company is wholly owned by Premier Underwriting Holdings (Gibraltar) Limited (Premier), which is the...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Partners Life Limited
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Partners Life Limited

AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Partners Life Limited remain unchanged following the company's acquisition of BNZ Life Insurance Limited (BNZ Life). On 30 September 2022, Partners Life completed the acquisition...
Study Results from University of Turin Provide New Insights into Engineering (Black Box Technology, Usage-based Insurance, and Prediction of Purchase Behavior: Evidence From the Auto Insurance Sector): Engineering
Study Results from University of Turin Provide New Insights into Engineering (Black Box Technology, Usage-based Insurance, and Prediction of Purchase Behavior: Evidence From the Auto Insurance Sector)

New research on Engineering is the subject of a report. Research stated, "Disruptive technologies are changing the car insurance sector, with behavioral and adaptive impacts for individuals as well as organizations. An innovative factor in this industry is connected to telematics and concerns the installation of a small device called a 'black box', which is becoming more and more widespread, with consequent financial impacts on the insurance policy market."
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GUIDE INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN WASHINGTON
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GUIDE INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. IN WASHINGTON

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 -- Hub, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Guide Insurance Services, Inc. (Guide Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With offices in Lynden, Colville and Republic,...
Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics will Reach 2.59 Million Units by 2027
Brazilian Connected Trucks Telematics will Reach 2.59 Million Units by 2027

Carriers and insurance companies' emphasis on risk management requires telematics solutions on trucks that carry dangerous or expensive goods. The need to address safety, security, and driver management inflates demand for telematics solutions, driving the Brazilian connected trucks telematics market. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that...
RGA and Sompo Announce Partnership to Improve Eldercare
RGA and Sompo Announce Partnership to Improve Eldercare

RGA, a leading global life and health reinsurer, and Sompo, a global property and casualty insurance company with a leading nursing care business in Japan, today announced a new partnership aimed at improving eldercare and promoting healthy aging. Together, Sompo and...
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory)

Researchers detail new data in Insurance. Research stated, "Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance."
AM Best’s Webinar: How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction
AM Best's Webinar: How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, "How Insurers Are Improving Auto Claims Experiences by Focusing on Customer Satisfaction," sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). Carriers are laser-focused on customer satisfaction and each claims...
Fidelity Life Named One of America's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes
Fidelity Life has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by. , the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and acknowledges companies that have high customer satisfaction and loyalty. America's Best Insurance Companies were identified in an independent survey...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Ohio-based Insurance Program Administrator Lawrence Victoria, Inc.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Lawrence Victoria, Inc., a national program administrator that provides loan servicers with lender-placed insurance, insurance tracking, and blanket insurance to organizations of all sizes across the United States. Lawrence Victoria's programs...
Neighbors Launches Modern Protection Plan Platform for Business Customers in 48 States
Neighbors Launches Modern Protection Plan Platform for Business Customers in 48 States

Neighbors, Inc., an enterprise-focused computing devices protection plan company, announced the launch of twelve new program offerings for laptops and tablets designed to increase workforce productivity and lower technology costs. The company has partnered with Fortegra, a leader in the P&C insurance space and with A.M. Best.
New Psychology Research Reported from Sichuan International Studies University (The impact of subscribing to directors’ and officers’ liability insurance on corporate financialization: Evidence from China): Psychology
New Psychology Research Reported from Sichuan International Studies University (The impact of subscribing to directors' and officers' liability insurance on corporate financialization: Evidence from China)

Data detailed on psychology have been presented. Research stated, "As an important corporate governance mechanism, directors' and officers' liability insurance is theoretically associated with corporate financialization because it directly affects incentive constraints and risk preference of enterprise managers."
