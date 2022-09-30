ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTBS

Caddo Parish School Board to expand maternity leave policy

SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Caddo Parish School Board is looking to make a move in support of new moms and dads working in the district. The board has always given maternity leave to certified teachers, but if passed in a few weeks, those same benefits would extend to all employees. This includes fathers and adoptive parents.
KTBS

National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
KTBS

What's Happening: Oct. 7-9

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The Red River Revel Arts Festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport October 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
KTBS

New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
KTBS

Louisiana Downs to host job fair Wednesday

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants can apply inside the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs. The facility has a number of positions available, including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers,...
KTBS

SML David Raines Branch hosts a voter registration drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a voter registration drive taking place Monday in Shreveport. It's from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library David Raines Branch. The public is encouraged to attend to learn about voting rights and the importance of voting. The event is free and open...
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
KTBS

Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
KTBS

Funeral services set for Greenwood mayor

GREENWOOD, La. - Funeral services have been set for Mayor Frank Stawasz, who died Monday. The town of Greenwood will host a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Open Range Fellowship, also known as the Cowboy Church. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 14...
KTBS

Shreveport shooting suspect named; reward offered for information

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of at least $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man police say was involved in a shooting Monday night. An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Savannah, 35, who is wanted for attempted first-degree...
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KTBS

Man rushed ot hospital after shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sent one person to the hospital. Another person is in police custody. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m., on Wednesday. An 18 year old man was shot in the stomach and rushed...
KTBS

Emergency disaster drill set for Wednesday at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise Wednesday morning which will simulate an aircraft accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
