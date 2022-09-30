Read full article on original website
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board to expand maternity leave policy
SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Caddo Parish School Board is looking to make a move in support of new moms and dads working in the district. The board has always given maternity leave to certified teachers, but if passed in a few weeks, those same benefits would extend to all employees. This includes fathers and adoptive parents.
KTBS
Education Check-Up: Expert gives tips on helping students get a good night's rest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana Tech's Johnette Magner recently offered tips to help parents get their children to bed on time. She says staying on the smart phone while in bed sends the wrong signal to the brain. Magner says parents should should take the phone from from their children at bedtime.
KTBS
National Night Out: Fighting crime while building community trust
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. Residents will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
KTBS
What's Happening: Oct. 7-9
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The Red River Revel Arts Festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport October 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.
KTBS
New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Cybersecurity
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about cybersecurity. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in...
KTBS
Louisiana Downs to host job fair Wednesday
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applicants can apply inside the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs. The facility has a number of positions available, including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers,...
KTBS
SML David Raines Branch hosts a voter registration drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a voter registration drive taking place Monday in Shreveport. It's from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library David Raines Branch. The public is encouraged to attend to learn about voting rights and the importance of voting. The event is free and open...
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
KTBS
Funeral services set for Greenwood mayor
GREENWOOD, La. - Funeral services have been set for Mayor Frank Stawasz, who died Monday. The town of Greenwood will host a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at Open Range Fellowship, also known as the Cowboy Church. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 14...
KTBS
Shreveport shooting suspect named; reward offered for information
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of at least $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man police say was involved in a shooting Monday night. An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Savannah, 35, who is wanted for attempted first-degree...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KTBS
Man rushed ot hospital after shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sent one person to the hospital. Another person is in police custody. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m., on Wednesday. An 18 year old man was shot in the stomach and rushed...
KTBS
Emergency disaster drill set for Wednesday at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise Wednesday morning which will simulate an aircraft accident. The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KTBS
The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick…
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
