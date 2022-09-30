Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
US News and World Report
Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
US News and World Report
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
US News and World Report
Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount
Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
US News and World Report
Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from a Jerusalem hospital, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains
US News and World Report
Complainant Testifies About Australian Parliament House Rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27,...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Situation in Annexed Regions Will Be 'Stabilised'
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, an indirect acknowledgment of the challenges it faces to assert its control. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since...
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.Here is a look at the latest Russian losses, some of the reasons behind them and the potential consequences.STRING OF DEFEATS IN THE NORTHEAST,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
US News and World Report
Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador
ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
US News and World Report
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
US News and World Report
Nigerian Military Says Last Hostages From March Train Attack Freed
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's military has secured the release of the remaining 23 hostages from a train attack by gunmen in northern Kaduna state in March, which saw dozens kidnapped and six others killed, a defence official said on Wednesday. The government blamed the attack on Islamist insurgency Boko Haram....
Malaysian PM to have 'routine' meeting with king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
ASIA・
US News and World Report
Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town
LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Opposes Belarus Bid to Lead Conflict Diamond Organisation
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion. Some members of the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments, industry and civil society that...
Comments / 0