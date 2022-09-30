ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia's War Machine Faces Ridicule From Two Putin Allies

LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Faces Unprecedented Criticism From Russian Leaders as Battlefield Losses Mount

Russian and Kremlin-backed leaders have escalated their unusual public acknowledgements of embarrassing battlefield losses in Ukraine while also beginning to turn negative attention on a previously forbidden target: the decision-making of President Vladimir Putin himself. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. Despite the embattled president’s...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Made 'Breakthroughs' in Kherson Region, Russian-Installed Official Says

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday. "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Attack#Taliban#An Education#Police#Violent Crime#Shi Ite Muslim#Islamic
US News and World Report

Complainant Testifies About Australian Parliament House Rape

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Putin Says Situation in Annexed Regions Will Be 'Stabilised'

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, an indirect acknowledgment of the challenges it faces to assert its control. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since...
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.Here is a look at the latest Russian losses, some of the reasons behind them and the potential consequences.STRING OF DEFEATS IN THE NORTHEAST,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
US News and World Report

Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Nigerian Military Says Last Hostages From March Train Attack Freed

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's military has secured the release of the remaining 23 hostages from a train attack by gunmen in northern Kaduna state in March, which saw dozens kidnapped and six others killed, a defence official said on Wednesday. The government blamed the attack on Islamist insurgency Boko Haram....
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Bodies, Shattered Vehicles Mark Moscow's Loss of Ukrainian Town

LYMAN, Ukraine (Reuters) - The bodies of two Russian soldiers lay bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road, close to the blasted hulks of the cars and the van in which Ukrainian army officers said the dead men’s unit was retreating into the eastern town of Lyman.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Opposes Belarus Bid to Lead Conflict Diamond Organisation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion. Some members of the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments, industry and civil society that...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy