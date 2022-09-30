Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022
In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!
KHQ Right Now
Extreme Science: Learning about viscosity by comparing liquids
Rick and Cory learned about viscosity by comparing thick liquids. Britannica describes viscosity as the "resistance of a fluid (liquid or gas) to a change in shape, or movement of neighboring portions relative to one another."
3DPrint.com
Velo3D and Plasmos to Discuss Space 3D Printing Industry in October Webinar
On October 13, 2022, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT, 3DPrint.com is hosting a webinar on the emergence of the private space industry. The presentation, titled “How Advanced Metal AM Can Provide the Space Industry with a Galaxy of Innovation,” will explore how space companies are taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing (AM). Attendees will hear from industry experts Ali Baghchehsara, Founder and President of space propulsion startup Plasmos, Velo3D’s Brent Hansen, an experienced metal additive manufacturing engineer, and 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and webinar moderator Joris Peels.
getnews.info
Alfa Chemistry Launches Mxene Materials Helping to Unlock Future Nanotechnologies
New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – As various forms of nanomaterials have captured the interest of materials science researchers and developers over the last decade, the scientific team of Alfa Chemistry steps up efforts to further enlarge its product offerings. Fairly recently, the company announced the supply of Mxene materials, an innovative type of 2D nanomaterials showing plenty of interesting properties, including high conductivity, surface area, and functionalization.
3printr.com
IDENT’M transforms dental parts production with Stratasys J5 DentaJet
France-based dental laboratory Ident’M is transforming the production of dental parts and addressing an inherent challenge for greater accuracy and precision with a Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer at its Saint-Etienne-located facility. As with a number of other dental labs, although Ident’M had moved from the creation of plaster...
getnews.info
Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection
The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
Phys.org
Machine learning may enable bioengineering of the most abundant enzyme on the planet
A Newcastle University study has for the first time shown that machine learning can predict the biological properties of the most abundant enzyme on Earth—Rubisco. Rubisco (Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase) is responsible for providing carbon for almost all life on Earth. Rubisco functions by converting atmospheric CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere to organic carbon matter, which is essential to sustain most life on Earth.
thedailytexan.com
NASA funds UT professor’s space sustainability proposal
A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells
"What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life," says Professor Gisou van der Goot at EPFL's School of Life Sciences. Her group, working with the group of Giovanni D'Angelo at EPFL, have published a study uncovering how pathogens exploit a key cellular process to intoxicate cells.
Phys.org
New technique enables shaping of electron beams
A new technique that combines electron microscopy and laser technology enables programmable, arbitrary shaping of electron beams. It can potentially be used for optimizing electron optics and for adaptive electron microscopy, maximizing sensitivity while minimizing beam-induced damage. This fundamental and disruptive technology has now been demonstrated by researchers at the University of Vienna, and the University of Siegen. The results are published in Physical Review X.
The Oakland Post
‘From maize to medicine:’ Dr. Lal on plant genomics and bioinformatics
Dr. Shailesh Lal is a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and serves as the chair of the Department of Bioengineering. In addition to teaching, he operates a laboratory focusing on plant genomics and bioinformatics. “Initially I started studying what are called jumping genes, [or] transposable elements — but...
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
nextbigfuture.com
Small Fire in NASA Vehicle Assembly Building With SLS Inside
NASA SLS Artemis rode out the hurricane in the Vehicle Assembly Building. There was a small fire but the rocket was not damaged. NASA must replace the batteries in the rocket. There is a launch window in October but this is very unlikely. The earliest likely launch is November but weather and other issues can easily delay the launch into 2023.
scitechdaily.com
The Impact of Aerosols – New Study Corrects Previous Research
Cloud study clarifies the effects of aerosols. According to a recent study, aerosol particles in the atmosphere have a greater influence on cloud cover than previously assumed, but less of an impact on cloud brightness. Aerosols, which are tiny particles floating in the atmosphere, are essential for the formation of clouds.
