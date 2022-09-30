ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siusalukis.com

Football travels to Illinois State for Saturday night game

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will look for its first win at Illinois State since 2012 when it plays the Redbirds on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in a game that is an advance sell-out. The intrastate battle will be televised on Marquee Sports Network and ESPN+. The Salukis (2-2,...
CARBONDALE, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin

There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
City
Charleston, IL
City
Peoria, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Ohio State
City
Bradley, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Peoria, IL
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian

State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
FLORIDA STATE
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ohio Valley Conference#Conference Usa#Mvc#Sec#Tigers#Lsu#Mizzou#Missouri State#Aijha Bla
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In

Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
NORMAL, IL
WANE-TV

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
WEST PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
25newsnow.com

This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria

UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy