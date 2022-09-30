Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
Football travels to Illinois State for Saturday night game
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will look for its first win at Illinois State since 2012 when it plays the Redbirds on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in a game that is an advance sell-out. The intrastate battle will be televised on Marquee Sports Network and ESPN+. The Salukis (2-2,...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin
There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
How to Watch Illinois (3-1) at Wisconsin (2-2) Radio: All Illinois football games air live on the radio in Champaign (WDWS 1400) and Chicago (WLS 890). The game is also broadcasted on other stations throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Wisconsin (-7), O/U...
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
wglt.org
State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian
State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
wglt.org
Bloomington High School, District 87 induct 3 into their halls of fame
Bloomington High School and District 87 have inducted two graduates and a longtime educator into their halls of fame. T. Markus Funk and Anne Wylie-Weiher are the newest inductees into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, according to a district news release. Funk graduated from BHS in 1987 and...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In
Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted
I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
WANE-TV
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
25newsnow.com
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Central Illinois Proud
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
1470 WMBD
John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
25newsnow.com
Bicyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after getting hit in a Peoria intersection overnight, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to Wisconsin and Wilcox just after midnight Saturday for a bicyclist hit by a motor vehicle, where they found a man down and unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was also on scene. Officers immediately conducted life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital.
