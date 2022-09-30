Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Delaware ghost gun bill on hold
A Delaware law banning anyone but gun dealers from owning or selling firearms made with a computer generated 3-D printer – also known as ghost guns – has been put on hold. U.S. District Court of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled Sept. 23 that citizens’ Second Amendment rights are violated by a Delaware law that criminalizes the possession, manufacture and distribution of unserialized firearms and unfinished firearm components.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Second chances through education in Delaware prisons
Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives. September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established...
talbotspy.org
GOP’s Peroutka Pledges to Bypass Abortion, Marriage Laws; and Would Pursue Legal Action Against Hogan
Despite his low standing in a recent public opinion survey, Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for attorney general, signaled on Friday that he does not intend to modify his views in order to boost his chances of winning in November. During an appearance on WAMU Radio (88.5 FM), Peroutka stuck...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Towerlight
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response
On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in October
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan
A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
Cape Gazette
Winners crowned at Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic
Old Inlet Bait and Tackle hosted the 25th annual Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic Sept. 24-25. The weather and the fishing gods smiled upon them, and both combined for an excellent result. There were 252 participants in the Open Division, with Brian Hill coming out on top with 293 points....
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware
Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Ex- state trooper pleads guilty to charge related to theft from reshipping company
Former Delaware State trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court Thursday after an FBI investigation linked him to items stolen from an international reshipping company. Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison...
wdiy.org
Eagle-Eyed Delaware Hunter Chances Upon ‘Holy Grail’ of Tree Lovers — Full-Grown American Chestnut
Deep in the woods of northern Delaware, a deer hunter with an encyclopedic knowledge of local flora found a towering old tree long thought to be extinct in the state. WHYY's Cris Barrish has more on this unlikely story. (Original air-date: 9/28/22)
