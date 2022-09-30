ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Delaware ghost gun bill on hold

A Delaware law banning anyone but gun dealers from owning or selling firearms made with a computer generated 3-D printer – also known as ghost guns – has been put on hold. U.S. District Court of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika ruled Sept. 23 that citizens’ Second Amendment rights are violated by a Delaware law that criminalizes the possession, manufacture and distribution of unserialized firearms and unfinished firearm components.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Second chances through education in Delaware prisons

Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives. September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established...
DELAWARE STATE
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in October

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Volunteers#Democratic Party#Rd#Delawareans#The School Board
Delaware LIVE News

State retirees sue to stop Medicare Advantage plan

A group of Delaware state government retirees and pensioners has filed suit against two government officials tasked with implementing a change in their health insurance coverage. RISE Delaware, an organization formed after state officials announced a plan to transition retirees to a Medicare Advantage program, filed the lawsuit in the Delaware Superior Court. RISE hopes to stop the transition to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
firststateupdate.com

Former Delaware State Trooper Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday after an FBI investigation revealed that Merrell, under the ruse of conducting an active fraud investigation, stole various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle. Chief Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge accepted the plea.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Cape Gazette

Winners crowned at Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle hosted the 25th annual Delaware Seashore Fall Surf-Fishing Classic Sept. 24-25. The weather and the fishing gods smiled upon them, and both combined for an excellent result. There were 252 participants in the Open Division, with Brian Hill coming out on top with 293 points....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian

The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware

Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy