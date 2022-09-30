ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Oahu#Us Supreme Court#Concealed Carry#New Rules#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
Honolulu Civil Beat

Former Honolulu Chief Building Examiner Will Plead Guilty To Bribery

The highest ranking Honolulu permitting employee to be implicated in a federal bribery scandal intends to plead guilty in the case this month, court records show. Former chief building examiner Wayne Inouye previously pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes while working in the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting. Between 2012 and 2017, federal prosecutors say Inouye accepted over $100,000 from customers in exchange for expediting permits through the city’s notoriously slow bureaucracy.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: A look at gas prices

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Annual Men's March works to raise awareness about domestic violence. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual Men's March Against Violence...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi

KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki. Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. Authorities have not released any information about...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy