hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu Police Department considers concealed firearm rules and laws
It’s been a little more than three months since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring people to show a need to carry a firearm in public. The decision's impact has already stretched here to Hawaiʻi. The Honolulu Police Department is in the process...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD holds public hearing on open-carry gun rules following high court decision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in June, the Supreme Court ruled that law-abiding Americans have a right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense. Four months later, Oahu is about to start changing its rules to comply with that landmark ruling. The Honolulu Police Department is holding a public...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
KITV.com
City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu
Asianna Saragosa-Torres knows firsthand the effects of bullying. She still suffers from what she experienced from peers at Campbell High School.
Voters To Decide If Construction Interests Have Too Much Say In Honolulu Planning
The Honolulu Planning Commission, long criticized as an insider-ish clique dominated by construction interests, could get something of a makeover soon, if voters approve a charter amendment that would change the mix of the nine-member board. The city planning commission is now entirely made up of people from the real...
Former Honolulu Chief Building Examiner Will Plead Guilty To Bribery
The highest ranking Honolulu permitting employee to be implicated in a federal bribery scandal intends to plead guilty in the case this month, court records show. Former chief building examiner Wayne Inouye previously pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes while working in the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting. Between 2012 and 2017, federal prosecutors say Inouye accepted over $100,000 from customers in exchange for expediting permits through the city’s notoriously slow bureaucracy.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Estimated $2.7M worth of illegal fireworks found in Honolulu shipment, Coast Guard says
An estimated $2.7 million worth of illegal fireworks were found in a shipment at the Port of Honolulu and sent back to the continent to be destroyed, the U.S. Coast Guard recently announced. The seizure, which netted more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks, happened in the spring but was kept...
KITV.com
Honolulu city officials hope anti-bullying bill will help young people across the islands
According to the CDC, one in five high school students report being bullied on school properties. KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports how Honolulu city officials are trying to put a stop to that behavior. City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu. Bullying is a huge problem among young people nationwide -- and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect transported to medical facility after suspicious packages found at JBPHH
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a suspect was transported to a medical facility for evaluation after several suspicious packages were found at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Police said a 32-year-old man was taken into custody Monday night and transported to the facility. He has not been arrested at this...
KITV.com
Hawaii public school workers learn how to best protect their students from intruders, threats
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hundreds of Hawaii's public school educators and staff from across the islands spent part of their fall break learning how to best keep students safe on campus. During the three-day School Safety Conference at the Hawaii Convention Center, Department of Education workers from various campuses learned the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag. Multiple sources told Hawaii News Now that a device inside the bag has wires and other parts. The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: A look at gas prices
The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Annual Men's March works to raise awareness about domestic violence. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The annual Men's March Against Violence...
KITV.com
Non-Violence touted at National Night Out in Kalihi
KALIHI-- There was Coconut husking, with dozens gathering around and a Basket weaving contest. A youth group performed for the crowd, dancing to worship music. Members of different community groups told KITV the neighborhood of Kuhio Park Terrace has had issues in the past, within the public and low income housing development. But now the community is promoting a new vision.
KITV.com
"It can cost lives." | Rogue drones endanger emergency response efforts across hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators not to fly over restricted air space during HFD rescue and fire fighting operations. The Fire Department says recreational drones make it difficult for firefighters to do their job and to rescue patients who...
KITV.com
Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki. Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene. Authorities have not released any information about...
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 600 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
