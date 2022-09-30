Read full article on original website
Cross country: Carmel runner Kole Mathison wins at meet in Terre Haute
Four Hamilton County cross country teams competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight meet, which took place Saturday night at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. In the boys varsity race, Carmel finished in second place with 106 points, behind only Jesuit New Orleans, which scored 97 points. The Greyhounds had the meet winner in Kole Mathison, who cruised to victory in 14 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Anthony Provenzano finished in fifth place.
readthereporter.com
Volleyball: Shamrocks remain undefeated for the week
The Westfield volleyball team completed an undefeated week on Saturday by beating Plainfield 25-13, 25-20, 25-12. Lucy Muntel hit 12 kills for the Shamrocks, while Chloe Sutake put down nine kills. Junior Lilly Tucker served four aces, and her classmate Lilly Stanton dished out 26 assists. Senior Olivia Nelson had seven assists and sophomore Izzy Jackson handed out five assists.
readthereporter.com
Beverly Dawn Dodd
Beverly Dawn Dodd, 84, Cicero, passed away on September 25, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. She was born August 13, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Mervin and Mildred (Clingenpeel) Poole. She attended Kansas City schools and graduated from North East High School with the...
readthereporter.com
Huskies lower the boom on Tipton
Before Hamilton Heights took to the field with Tipton for its annual rivalry game for The Hammer, Huskies coach Jon Kirschner pointed out that the last time Heights had won that Hammer was back when Sterling Weatherford – now playing for the Chicago Bears – was on the Huskies team.
Honoring Mrs. Jane McFarland
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, Heaven heard the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Tucked in the basement choir room at the Noblesville First United Methodist Church were a few dozen voices, singing in the present, but remembering the past. We were celebrating and honoring our junior high and high...
readthereporter.com
Carmel FD dedicates new truck at Station 342
This week, the Carmel Fire Department dedicated its latest fire truck, which has been added to CFD’s fleet of emergency vehicles. Serving the Southwest District from Station 342, this new truck was blessed, dedicated and ceremoniously pushed into the station by firefighters and community members.
readthereporter.com
Shirley J. Hopper
Shirley J. Hopper, 89, Elwood, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. She was born on July 11, 1933, in Tipton to Samuel & Grace (Boles) Ashpaugh. On August 7, 1950, she married Robert R. Hopper, and he survives. The coupled enjoyed an amazing 72 years of marriage together, loving each other and raising a family.
readthereporter.com
Four county poets added to Indiana’s digital archive
The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), in partnership with the Indiana State Library, announced Thursday that the works of 33 poets have been added to the State of Indiana’s poetry archive, INverse. Four Hamilton County poets have been added to the archive. They are John Caviness, Z. Rose, James Thompson,...
What did James Whitcomb Riley do before becoming the “Hoosier Poet”?
– James Whitcomb Riley was born in Greenfield. Beginning as an itinerant sign painter and musician, he became the “Hoosier Poet” and one of the most famous people of his time. His poems, like “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and “Little Orphant Annie,” captured the childhood memories of an entire generation and appealed to people of all ages.
readthereporter.com
Belinda Sue Leveridge
Belinda Sue Leveridge, 59, Westfield, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on February 28, 1963. Belinda worked as a nursing home dietician. She enjoyed unicorns, doing paint by numbers, and watching the Colts play. Most of all, Belinda loved her grandchildren.
readthereporter.com
Packing the pantries in Noblesville
The Feeding Team 2022 music festival at Federal Hill Commons in Noblesville was held on Saturday and the weather could not have been better. The annual event charged only a non-perishable food item as the price of admission, which helps restock the pantries placed across the county. It is also a fundraiser which helps pay for food to help people suffering from food insecurity throughout the year.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer reviews Brainard’s ‘legacy of numbers’
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Westfield Foodies rock breakfast for supporters
The Westfield Education Foundation (WEF) recently held an appreciation breakfast for community supporters to show them what their generosity has helped WEF accomplish. Breakfast was catered by Westfield High School (WHS) Foodies Rock, and it was delicious. Foodies Rock is a fully functioning food service operation that is student-centered and...
readthereporter.com
Carmel reopens of Meadowlark Park
Meadowlark Park has been updated as part of the Reimagining Parks initiative, made possible by the Clay Township Impact Program. Located in the heart of the city’s Arts & Design District, Meadowlark Park offers an escape into nature and outdoor recreation just steps from the hustle and bustle of shops and restaurants. This 19-acre park was originally developed in 1995 and was fully reimagined in 2022.
readthereporter.com
Sheriff’s Department trains new pack
Thursday was the last day of a weeklong Bloodhound Seminar headed up by Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard. The class consisted of 15 dogs, 16 students, and five instructors who trained in several locations across Hamilton County. The dog and handler who came from the furthest west were from Tyler, Texas, and the furthest east was from Boston, Mass. Thank you to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Alumni Association for its generosity in volunteering and to the Diabetes Youth Foundation Camp for the housing during the event.
readthereporter.com
Larry Eugene Brown
Larry began his career as a proud member of the United States Army. During that time Larry served his country in various locations such as Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, and a joint services post near Augsburg, Germany. After the Army, Larry had a lengthy career as project manager at Pacific Volt, AT&T and ATS. He began his civilian career in Southern California, eventually relocating to Westfield to be near family. At each place, Larry made many friendships that lasted a lifetime. He reunited annually with friends he served with in the Army. He retired in 2021.
Fishers road construction updates, week of Oct. 3
135th Street west of SR 37 is currently closed as work progresses on the project. During this phase, southbound traffic no longer has access to 135th Street west of SR 37 but does allow right in/right out access for northbound traffic at 135th Street. Please drive with caution through these...
readthereporter.com
Cicero comes together to raise money for public safety
On Sept. 18, Cicero Friends of the Park held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Cicero Police, Fire and Public Safety personnel. There was also a Jeep cruise-in and a Concert on the Pier. This event was the brainchild of Friends of the Park member Lisa Stokes-Bear, who also coordinated the fundraiser.
readthereporter.com
Duke Energy helps Noblesville prepare sites to attract jobs & spur economic development
Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. The City of Noblesville recently...
readthereporter.com
Take journey back to ‘The War of the Worlds’ with Noblesville Preservation Alliance!
Join the Noblesville Preservation Alliance on a journey back in time to a fateful evening in 1938 when many tuned in to hear the horrifying news of an invasion … an alien invasion. In October 1938, Orson Wells and the Mercury Theatre of the Air presented a program that...
