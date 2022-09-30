Thursday was the last day of a weeklong Bloodhound Seminar headed up by Sheriff’s Deputy Neal Hoard. The class consisted of 15 dogs, 16 students, and five instructors who trained in several locations across Hamilton County. The dog and handler who came from the furthest west were from Tyler, Texas, and the furthest east was from Boston, Mass. Thank you to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Alumni Association for its generosity in volunteering and to the Diabetes Youth Foundation Camp for the housing during the event.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO