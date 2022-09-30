Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat
Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season. Dodgers-Rockies lineups. Game info. Teams:...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
True Blue LA
October 3: Rockies 2, Dodgers 1
Tony Gonsolin pitched for the first time in six weeks, pitching two innings as he ramps up for the postseason. The Dodgers only allowed two runs, but could manage only a solo Trayce Thompson home run on offense in a loss to the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
True Blue LA
Chris Taylor has cortisone shot in neck, likely to miss final regular season games
Chris Taylor got a cortisone shot in his neck on Monday and is unlikely to play in either of the Dodgers’ final two games, putting his availability for the National League Division Series in question. Taylor last played on Friday, and was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup after...
MLB・
True Blue LA
Dodgers rewind: Alan Foster
Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind, looking pack at pitcher Alan Foster, whose first four seasons of a 10-year career came with Los Angeles. Foster was a local product out of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 1965, the first year of the MLB Draft. He was lured out of a UCLA commitment with a $100,000 signing bonus, matching the amount received by Rick Monday, the first overall pick of the A’s.
True Blue LA
Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías, and the Dodgers 2022 league leaders & records
The regular season is now complete, and the Dodgers finished the season with the second-most wins in National League history at 111-51. Those 111 wins are tied with Cleveland in 1954 for the fourth-most wins in major league history, trailing only the 1906 Cubs (116-36), 2001 Mariners (116-46), and 1998 Yankees (114-48). At 111-51, the Dodgers’ .685 winning percentage is their best ever for a full season, surpassing the 1899 (101-47, .6824) and 1953 (105-49, .6818) Brooklyn teams.
True Blue LA
Julio Urías wins National League ERA title
Julio Urías put the finishing touches on a second consecutive superb season for the Dodgers, locking up the National League ERA title in the process. Urías allowed two runs in his five innings on Tuesday against the Rockies, ending his season with a 2.16 ERA in 175 innings, ensuring he will finish atop the NL once the season concludes on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
How To Watch the Chicago Bears Games Live This Season (2022)
Justin Fields enters his Sophomore season with the Chicago Bears ready to make some noise. With the addition of new
Comments / 0