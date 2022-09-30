ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XVIII chat

Julio Urías takes the mound for his final start of the regular season, looking to cap off a marvelous Cy Young-caliber campaign with his eighteenth win of the year. The Rockies will send out rookie Ryan Feltner, making his nineteenth start of the season. Dodgers-Rockies lineups. Game info. Teams:...
True Blue LA

October 3: Rockies 2, Dodgers 1

Tony Gonsolin pitched for the first time in six weeks, pitching two innings as he ramps up for the postseason. The Dodgers only allowed two runs, but could manage only a solo Trayce Thompson home run on offense in a loss to the Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA

Dodgers rewind: Alan Foster

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is a Dodgers rewind, looking pack at pitcher Alan Foster, whose first four seasons of a 10-year career came with Los Angeles. Foster was a local product out of Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights, drafted by the Dodgers in the second round in 1965, the first year of the MLB Draft. He was lured out of a UCLA commitment with a $100,000 signing bonus, matching the amount received by Rick Monday, the first overall pick of the A’s.
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías, and the Dodgers 2022 league leaders & records

The regular season is now complete, and the Dodgers finished the season with the second-most wins in National League history at 111-51. Those 111 wins are tied with Cleveland in 1954 for the fourth-most wins in major league history, trailing only the 1906 Cubs (116-36), 2001 Mariners (116-46), and 1998 Yankees (114-48). At 111-51, the Dodgers’ .685 winning percentage is their best ever for a full season, surpassing the 1899 (101-47, .6824) and 1953 (105-49, .6818) Brooklyn teams.
True Blue LA

Julio Urías wins National League ERA title

Julio Urías put the finishing touches on a second consecutive superb season for the Dodgers, locking up the National League ERA title in the process. Urías allowed two runs in his five innings on Tuesday against the Rockies, ending his season with a 2.16 ERA in 175 innings, ensuring he will finish atop the NL once the season concludes on Wednesday.
