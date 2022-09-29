ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sara B

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
InsideHook

Amsterdam Art Museum Incorporates Real Bugs In a New Exhibition

Plenty of science museums have exhibits dedicated to insects and arthropods. Plenty of art museums feature art in which insects play a significant role. But until now, those two worlds haven’t really converged. Every once in a while they’ll overlap, sometimes to surreal effect, as when Damien Hirst’s “A Thousand Years” — which incorporates living flies — drew the ire of PETA and was taken down at an art museum in Germany.
Slipped Disc

British composer, 69, dies in Warsaw

The composer Colin Touchin, chief conductor of the Lufthansa staff orchestra and of the Hong Kong Welsh Male Voice Choir, has died at his home in Warsaw. The cause was pancreatic cancer. A former director of music at the University of Warwick, he was active in music making across the...
Smithonian

Panama’s Black Christ Festival Stirs Up Sorrow and a Sense of Survival

For three days each October, 26-year-old Evelyn Guerra treks 50 miles up and down jungled hills, until she reaches the Caribbean town of Portobelo, Panama, and the Festival del Cristo Negro. Along with several changes of clothes for the route’s rain and dirt, she brings a special treasure: a shoebox-sized, plexiglass diorama lined in Christmas lights she hand-glued around the edges, inside of which is a figure of a Black Jesus Christ. It’s a homemade, miniature version of the eight-foot-tall statue known as El Nazareno she, her father and thousands of faithful are traveling to see.
poemhunter.com

Oh, Love Poem by Peter S. Quinn

For winter comes and harden. of dreams and memories flowing. some so bright in their glows. and years and hearts are learning. that still each my day will start. inside I am now at peace.
getnews.info

Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes Diana Hutchings’ Book of Life

Leading publicity and media agency, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of Book of Life 365 Day Devotional Self-Mastery Guide and Life Coaching Secrets to Ascension Practical Blueprint to Unlocking the Golden Light Ascension Codes by Diana Hutchings. Author’s Tranquility Press has published Book of Life 365 Day Devotional...
