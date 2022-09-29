Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers
Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter. Bourla, who previously tested...
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools
New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued Monday lists a number of treatment options and reiterates its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good.
Is There an Adderall Shortage? What to Know About Difficulties Getting the ADHD Medication
Supply issues have been complicated by an increased demand for the medication, due in part to telehealth prescriptions during the pandemic.
dallasexpress.com
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School
For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS・
Medical News Today
Is prazosin the best medication for PTSD nightmares?
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can occur following a traumatic event. Nightmares are a common symptom of PTSD, which may cause a person to replay the traumatic event from their past. One possible medical treatment for PTSD nightmares is the drug prazosin. According to the National Alliance on Mental...
MedicalXpress
Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks
Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Eisai's Trial Success Raises Hope for Alzheimer's Prevention
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Clear evidence this week that Eisai and Biogen's drug lecanemab slows cognitive decline in early stage dementia has galvanized efforts among Alzheimer's researchers toward a tantalizing goal - preventing dementia even before symptoms start. Lecanemab is an antibody that targets and removes toxic clumps of a protein...
Healthline
Yes, Vaccines are Safe Even After a Study Looked at Potential Link to Asthma
A new study looked at a link between aluminum used in early childhood vaccines and the risk of developing asthma. Experts are calling for more research to understand this risk. Previous research on the link between childhood vaccines and asthma has been mixed. A new study found a possible link...
dogsnaturallymagazine.com
Top 3 Reasons To Avoid The Lyme Vaccine For Dogs
Ticks are a terrifying reality for most dog owners. They’re parasites that latch onto a host animal, embed themselves into the skin and suck on blood. This makes the tick the perfect carrier for a variety of pathogens. In fact, ticks are responsible for at least ten different known...
physiciansweekly.com
Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic
After COVID-19 pandemic protocols were put into place, asthma exacerbations decreased and were lower than during the prior year through May 2021. It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr. Moore and colleagues analyzed asthma exacerbation rates in the longitudinal CHRONICLE Study to gather and evaluate observational information on patients with SA before and during the pandemic. The study was published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy.
TODAY.com
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for lice outbreaks
With the school semester back in full swing, a new regulation by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) aims to keep lice out of the classroom and affecting kids’ heads. As AAP notes in a new clinical report titled “Head Lice,” a school’s quarantine approach to eradicating a lice infestation can often be “psychologically stressful” to individuals.
Comments / 0