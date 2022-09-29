ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

HuffPost

CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers

Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
TheConversationAU

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
The Hill

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter. Bourla, who previously tested...
Healthline

Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work

Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
Medical News Today

Is prazosin the best medication for PTSD nightmares?

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can occur following a traumatic event. Nightmares are a common symptom of PTSD, which may cause a person to ​​replay the traumatic event from their past. One possible medical treatment for PTSD nightmares is the drug prazosin. According to the National Alliance on Mental...
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks

Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Eisai's Trial Success Raises Hope for Alzheimer's Prevention

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Clear evidence this week that Eisai and Biogen's drug lecanemab slows cognitive decline in early stage dementia has galvanized efforts among Alzheimer's researchers toward a tantalizing goal - preventing dementia even before symptoms start. Lecanemab is an antibody that targets and removes toxic clumps of a protein...
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Top 3 Reasons To Avoid The Lyme Vaccine For Dogs

Ticks are a terrifying reality for most dog owners. They’re parasites that latch onto a host animal, embed themselves into the skin and suck on blood. This makes the tick the perfect carrier for a variety of pathogens. In fact, ticks are responsible for at least ten different known...
physiciansweekly.com

Decreased Asthma Exacerbations Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic

After COVID-19 pandemic protocols were put into place, asthma exacerbations decreased and were lower than during the prior year through May 2021. It has been anecdotally observed that severe asthma (SA) exacerbations have decreased following the implementation of COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and exposure avoidance, explains Wendy C. Moore, MD. Since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asthma exacerbations and hospitalizations in adults has not been well-documented, Dr. Moore and colleagues analyzed asthma exacerbation rates in the longitudinal CHRONICLE Study to gather and evaluate observational information on patients with SA before and during the pandemic. The study was published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy.
TODAY.com

American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for lice outbreaks

With the school semester back in full swing, a new regulation by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) aims to keep lice out of the classroom and affecting kids’ heads. As AAP notes in a new clinical report titled “Head Lice,” a school’s quarantine approach to eradicating a lice infestation can often be “psychologically stressful” to individuals.
