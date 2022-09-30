Read full article on original website
Related
blufftontoday.com
7-footer Jordan Butler commits to Missouri basketball over South Carolina, Auburn
Jordan Butler towers over those around him. His 7-foot, 195 pound frame sticks out like a sore thumb even in a gym with other basketball players. That size (and of course, his interior defense, rebounding and touch around the rim) is part of what makes the four-star recruit so coveted.
blufftontoday.com
Why South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer isn't worried about momentum vs. Kentucky
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football struggled last season in the the game before its open week. The Gamecocks lost 44-14 at Texas A&M in Week 8, but the team went on to win three of its last five games after that. In his second year at the helm of...
blufftontoday.com
How South Carolina goalkeeper Heather Hinz found inspiration in sister's NWSL career
COLUMBIA — Heather Hinz has no doubts that she is going to play professional soccer someday. The South Carolina goalkeeper understands that less than 50 of the nearly 10,000 Division I women's soccer players are drafted into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) each year, but that statistic has never slowed her down. Heather watched her older sister Megan live out that lifelong goal, and she knows she can, too.
blufftontoday.com
Hoax reports of school shootings being investigated across South Carolina
Police departments in South Carolina received a litany of calls about the presence of an active shooter in school districts across the state Wednesday morning. So far, about seven school districts in Greenville, Anderson, Charleston, Greenwood, Beaufort, Richland and Horry counties have reported hoax 911 calls. Several press statements have referred to them as prank calls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
HCSD to hold forums, town halls on new high school referendum
With an important school referendum on the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election ballot, members of the Hampton County School District administration and school board will be visiting town hall meetings and hosting informational forums for the public. At stake in this election are decisions that will impact the immediate future...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County child sees Make-A-Wish dreams come true
Thanks to caring volunteers and organizations, a local child suffering from serious health challenges is beginning to see his Make-A-Wish dreams come true. A Make-A-Wish celebration was held in Varnville on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Colton Cain, the grandchild of Steve and Sherry Crosby. Cain, a 6-year-old from the Nixville area, has captured the hearts of the medical teams working with him despite his many physical, cognitive and communicative challenges.
Comments / 0