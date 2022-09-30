ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

How South Carolina goalkeeper Heather Hinz found inspiration in sister's NWSL career

COLUMBIA — Heather Hinz has no doubts that she is going to play professional soccer someday. The South Carolina goalkeeper understands that less than 50 of the nearly 10,000 Division I women's soccer players are drafted into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) each year, but that statistic has never slowed her down. Heather watched her older sister Megan live out that lifelong goal, and she knows she can, too.
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hoax reports of school shootings being investigated across South Carolina

Police departments in South Carolina received a litany of calls about the presence of an active shooter in school districts across the state Wednesday morning. So far, about seven school districts in Greenville, Anderson, Charleston, Greenwood, Beaufort, Richland and Horry counties have reported hoax 911 calls. Several press statements have referred to them as prank calls.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
blufftontoday.com

HCSD to hold forums, town halls on new high school referendum

With an important school referendum on the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election ballot, members of the Hampton County School District administration and school board will be visiting town hall meetings and hosting informational forums for the public. At stake in this election are decisions that will impact the immediate future...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County child sees Make-A-Wish dreams come true

Thanks to caring volunteers and organizations, a local child suffering from serious health challenges is beginning to see his Make-A-Wish dreams come true. A Make-A-Wish celebration was held in Varnville on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Colton Cain, the grandchild of Steve and Sherry Crosby. Cain, a 6-year-old from the Nixville area, has captured the hearts of the medical teams working with him despite his many physical, cognitive and communicative challenges.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy