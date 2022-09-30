COLUMBIA — Heather Hinz has no doubts that she is going to play professional soccer someday. The South Carolina goalkeeper understands that less than 50 of the nearly 10,000 Division I women's soccer players are drafted into the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) each year, but that statistic has never slowed her down. Heather watched her older sister Megan live out that lifelong goal, and she knows she can, too.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO