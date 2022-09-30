Elon Musk's net worth made him famous, not the other way around. Born into wealth, Musk's engineering and computing skills propelled him to wild success in the earliest days of the Internet, and as such, he is one of the most "very online" celebrities there is. Aside from his tech, space and AI ventures, his latest is one of the most trademark Elon Musk moves ever: In April 2022, he became the largest shareholder of the social media giant Twitter—the very platform where he got into a lot of trouble for once calling a rescue diver "pedo guy"—and became a member of Twitter's board of directors.

BUSINESS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO